7 Beauty Essentials Vanessa Williams Can't Live Without

Published on October 5, 2022 01:39 PM

01 of 08 The Beauty of Being Vanessa Williams Courtesy Vanessa Williams After 40 years in the spotlight, Vanessa Williams is taking the experience of aging in the public eye in stride. "At 59, I joke that when a woman of a certain age walks into a room, she scans everyone from head to toe [thinking] what have they done? Is it a good job? Is it working?" For the multi-hyphenate star, it's about looking like the best version of herself, and being clear on what she will — and won't — do. "There's a new machine out pretty much every year, and I have tried some," Williams tells PEOPLE. "I would love to be able to live in a time when we have magical tape that dissolves into our skin and [helps with] elasticity and all that stuff. But that's a dream, so it's [about] assessing the risks attached. Is a line worth a cut?" But in the end, Williams knows what's most important is to come from a place of gratefulness. "When you feel good about yourself, you can create beauty wherever you go." Ahead, Williams shares the short list of essentials that help her look and feel her best, including creations from beauty industry vets like Hi Beautiful You founder Richard Anderson. "He's such an innovator. His new skin tint [see next slide] is one of my all time favorites — and the mascara is amazing, too." 02 of 08 Skin Tint "I don't leave the house without it," Williams says of this weightless gel, which blurs imperfections. "It's matte so it takes that unwanted shine away while letting your skin shine through." Buy It! Hi Beautiful You Be You Skin Skin Perfecting Tint in Rich, $48; hibeautifulyou.com 03 of 08 Makeup Remover Wipes These are Williams' go-to for taking off stage makeup. "They're gentle wipes with just the perfect amount of oil that makes your skin feel good," she says. Buy It! Serge Lutens Makeup Up Remover, $40; sergelutens.com 04 of 08 Face Scrub Williams has been "hooked" on this exfoliator ever since a beauty editor friend introduced it to her. Its gentle biodegradable beads "aren't abrasive, so it's a great daily scrub that takes that layer [of dead skin] off and leaves the skin feeling wonderful." Buy It! Vivier Vitamin C Scrub, $53; vivierskin.com 05 of 08 Luxe Lipstick Williams put this relatively new collection from La Perla to the test on Broadway during her run in POTUS. "It's full coverage, but creamy enough that it doesn't dry out your lips. And the colors are really nice." Buy It! La Perla Matte Silk Lipstick in 101 Nude Red, $56; us.beautybylaperla.com 06 of 08 Moisturizing Serum This was created by legendary makeup artist Derrick Rutledge, who Williams has known since the late 1980s. "I find my skin does better with a moisturizing oil than a cream. It just soaks it in," Williams says. Enter Aura, which contains a blend of oils to moisturize and impart a glow. "I use it every night," she says of the lightweight find. "It's a beautiful product." Buy It! Derrick Rutledge Aura Glow Serum, $79; amazon.com 07 of 08 Nourishing Serum Williams discovered this in the last year so but it's become a fast favorite, she says. "Sometimes I get red on my forehead and on the apples of my cheeks. This calms, soothes and evens out my skin tone." It's also become her secret weapon for protecting her skin from the environment. "Those brown spots you can get from the sun, I'm trying to avoid that!" Buy It! Flowerkist Botanical Brightening Serum, $90; flowerkist.com 08 of 08 Facial Sculpting Device "This was designed by a woman named Melanie Simon, who I met during one awards season when I was on Desperate Housewives," Williams recalls. "She [treated] my face with this amazing microcurrent machine that she had, and then she told me that she'd developed ZIIP for [at home] use. The device, which the esthetician launched in 2015, uses nanocurrent and microcurrent to lift and plump the skin, has various routines for different areas of the face. "I always do it before a photo shoot or a red carpet. It's so easy to use and effective," Williams says. Buy It! ZIIP GX Series, $495; ziipbeauty.com