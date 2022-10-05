7 Beauty Essentials Vanessa Williams Can't Live Without

01 of 08

The Beauty of Being Vanessa Williams

Courtesy Vanessa Williams

After 40 years in the spotlight, Vanessa Williams is taking the experience of aging in the public eye in stride. "At 59, I joke that when a woman of a certain age walks into a room, she scans everyone from head to toe [thinking] what have they done? Is it a good job? Is it working?"

For the multi-hyphenate star, it's about looking like the best version of herself, and being clear on what she will — and won't — do. "There's a new machine out pretty much every year, and I have tried some," Williams tells PEOPLE. "I would love to be able to live in a time when we have magical tape that dissolves into our skin and [helps with] elasticity and all that stuff. But that's a dream, so it's [about] assessing the risks attached. Is a line worth a cut?"

But in the end, Williams knows what's most important is to come from a place of gratefulness. "When you feel good about yourself, you can create beauty wherever you go."

Ahead, Williams shares the short list of essentials that help her look and feel her best, including creations from beauty industry vets like Hi Beautiful You founder Richard Anderson. "He's such an innovator. His new skin tint [see next slide] is one of my all time favorites — and the mascara is amazing, too."