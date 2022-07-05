Vanessa Hudgens teamed up with celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt for her new Hailey Bieber-inspired manicure

Vanessa Hudgens Is the Latest Celeb to Try Out Hailey Bieber's Viral 'Glazed Donut' Manicure

Vanessa Hudgens is all about Hailey Bieber's "glazed donut" beauty motto.

The tick,tick…BOOM! star paid a visit to Los Angeles-based nail artist Zola Ganzorigt for an almond-shaped and white iridescent set inspired by Bieber's signature – and TikTok-viral – "glaze donut" nails.

Ganzorigt gave a close-up look at Hudgens' mani with an Instagram carousel, which included a photo of her nails set against her matching pearl necklace and a behind-the-scenes snapshot of the actress smiling as she posed for her the hand selfie. "Matchy matchy @vanessahudgens 🤍," Ganzorigt captioned the post.

Ganzorigt's "glazed donut" design – aptly named for their glistening, chromatic effect – became a hit at this year's Met Gala, where Bieber debuted the pearly set with her Saint Laurent cream silk down and white feather cape.

In an interview with Refinery29 published in June, the 25-year-old supermodel revealed the secret to her internet-breaking nails. "I do one thin layer of a color and then I rub chrome dust over it. Well, my nail artist Zola does. I also like mixing my own colors," she told the outlet. "Right now I have a chrome obsession — it works on every color."

This especially rings true for Bieber's latest manicure — a set of neon green chromatic nails — which she showed off in a new poolside TikTok video.

Hailey Bieber arrives to The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Bieber's "glazed donut" concept has been a major part of her overall beauty philosophy, from her personal skincare goals to her debut skincare line Rhode (which happens to feature a Glazing Peptide Fluid meant to achieve a healthy glow).

"I find any influence I might have on anyone very flattering. Anytime somebody comes up to me and is like, 'I look at your style all the time and I love your style. I'm very inspired by it,' I still get jittery," she told PEOPLE exclusively on the virality of her dewy skin rituals. "That is the best part of creating for me. I can't even believe that people want to look at what I'm doing and that they're inspired by it."

Bieber also told PEOPLE that she learns a lot from the style community on TikTok as well.

"And we all want glazed, dewy donut skin. Here's just what I use for mine. And here's how I like to attain it. I actually love the community feel of it. I learn so much from TikTok," she said.