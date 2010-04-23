Vanessa Hudgens' Style Crush: Mary-Kate Olsen!



Dave Proctor/iPhoto; Zach Hyman/PatrickMcMullan/Sipa



Vanessa Hudgens‘ main squeeze may be BF Zac Efron, but her style crush is none other than her Beastly costar Mary-Kate Olsen. “I love her!” says Hudgens in the May “Young Hollywood” issue of Nylon, gushing about her taste-making castmate in this summer’s upcoming teenage riff on the Beauty and the Beast fairy tale. “I used to be in her fan club!” Presumably, that was back before the two got to know each other on the movie set, but still, the former High School Musical star’s fashion awe did resurface when the stylish new friends spent their downtime checking out the local retail scene. “When we were in Montreal, we’d go shopping and [Mary-Kate would] take me to vintage stores,” explains Hudgens. “And I would literally just follow her around being like, ‘Help me! What do you look for? Please tell me. Give me your shirts. What’s your shirt secret?'” Hey, wouldn’t we all like to know? For the full story, pick up a copy of Nylon, on newsstands next week. — Marissa Patlingrao Cooley