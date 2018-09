“My favorite part about her look was the smudged liner. It was subtle yet extremely effective, and really shaped her eyes into such a seductive shape. The simplicity was so chic and it was just a classic overall look!”

“I primed Vanessa’s eyes with Lorac Behind the Scenes Eye Primer to hold on to the eyeshadows and liner we were applying. Then I used the Lorac Pro Eyeshadow Palette 3 to start shaping her eyes: First the color Terracotta all over the lids, then the Cool Taupe and Dk Brown shades to carve out her crease, and lastly the Jet Black eyeshadow to create her faded cat eye using a very fine pencil brush to draw the liner and the smudged it out going towards her ears. I repeated the process about five times — applying the shadow then blurring it out — so it looked lived in yet clean and sharp. And for a subtle highlight in the inner corners of her eyes, I used Lt Gold with a soft blending brush and just dusted it very lightly.”

“Next, I applied a few coats of Lorac Pro Mascara on the top lash line, paying special attention to the outer corners to really bring out the shape of the eyes. One coat on the bottom lashline opened up her eyes as well! Giving her brows definition and shape couldn’t have been easier with Lorac Pro Precision Brow Pencil in Cool Dark Brown. I drew in fine lines that mimicked hair and filled in areas that needed shading. I also created a sharper brow shape that was super easy because of the flat tip of this pencil. To finish the look, we used Lorac Alter Ego Lip Liner in Socialite, which I topped it with Lorac Alter Ego Satin Lipstick in Coffee Connoisseur.”