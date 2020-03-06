Vanessa Hudgens Shares Video of the Exact Moment She Saw Her New Tattoo for the Very First Time

To say Vanessa Hudgens is in love with her new tattoo is an understatement.

The High School Musical alum, 31, excitedly showed off her fresh ink in a video posted to her Instagram on Thursday, sharing the exact moment she first saw the finished result.

In the clip, Hudgens giggles as she runs to the mirror. When she sees the design — a naked angel tattooed on her right ribcage — in the reflection, she lets out a surprised gasp before moaning ecstatically.

“Lol this was the first time I saw it. I never peeked. Hilarious,” she wrote alongside the video, tagging the renowned tattoo artist Dragon of New York City’s Bang Bang Tattoo in the caption. “I love @drag_ink so damn much. What. A. Legend.”

Hudgens also shared a number of photos of the completed tattoo on the social media platform.

“Divine feminine angel 🔮❤️ not me…. my tat,” she captioned the shots, which included close-up of the intricate design. “But you can call me that, if you want to 😉.”

The Bad Boys for Life actress’ new tattoo comes a little over a month after she got a small sunflower inked on her torso by the same artist.

In January, Hudgens showed off Dragon’s handiwork in a series of sultry snaps shared to her Instagram. At the time, she captioned the photo, “And to conclude our #ThirstyThursday Hahahahaha.”

She posed with Dragon in another picture, dubbing him, “The man with the plannnnn.”

“Of course, you’re even more beautiful than the flowers @vanessahudgens 😘,” he wrote on his own Instagram. “Thank you so much. See you next time 👋🏻.”

That same month, a source told PEOPLE that Hudgens has “been spending a lot of time with her mom and sister and her girlfriends” after her split from longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.

“The breakup isn’t easy, but she’s not one to sit around and mope,” the source said. “She’s living it up and having fun. She seems really happy and excited about life, honestly.”

As for what went wrong with Butler? According to the source, “Vanessa and Austin’s relationship had been slowly fading — it was one of those things where you don’t even realize it’s happening.”

Hudgens and Butler, 28, had been long-distance as they filmed projects in different countries.

One insider previously told PEOPLE that throughout their nearly nine-year relationship, the couple discussed taking the next big step together.

“They had talked about an engagement before they split up,” the insider said, but “busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship. They were a wonderful couple and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out.”