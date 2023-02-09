Get the First Glimpse at Vanessa Hudgens' Engagement Ring from Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens has some new bling on that finger.

The High School Musical alum, who got engaged to professional baseball player Cole Tucker at the end of last year, stepped out with her family wearing an all-purple sweatsuit — and what appears to be her engagement ring on her left hand.

While it's hard to tell exactly what the ring looks like, it seems as if it could be either a colored diamond or a different stone altogether. Hudgens wore the rectangular shaped stone on her ring finger. She also sported a gold band on her middle finger and some geometric earrings to match.

Hudgens frequently wears a collection of rings on her fingers but seemingly had not yet revealed her engagement ring from Tucker. It seems likely that this could, indeed, be the ring.

TheImageDirect.com

Since PEOPLE confirmed Hudgens and Tucker's engagement, neither has mentioned the big news on social media. Hudgens, 34, and Tucker, 26, first sparked dating rumors in November 2020 when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles. The pair met on a Zoom meditation group call, and Hudgens later revealed she made the first move.

"I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?'" she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021. "I found him, and we started talking."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

She continued, "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

Most of the public insight into Hudgens' relationship with Tucker comes from Instagram. Both the actress and the athlete share photos of their love from time to time — whether it's a vacation together or dressing up for Halloween.

Tucker also shed some light on their romance with a rare comment on Hudgens in February 2021. Tucker bragged about his "cool" girlfriend, telling reporters: "She's awesome. I love her."

Hudgens most recently shared a sweet photo looking at Tucker with eyes full of love on Jan. 25, writing in the Instagram caption, "I'll stop the world and melt with you." He left a reply on her photo, commenting simply, "Always baby."