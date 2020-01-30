Vanessa Hudgens Posts 'Thirsty Thursday' Swimsuit Photo After Breakup with Austin Butler

Single life looks good on Vanessa Hudgens.

On Thursday, the Bad Boys for Life actress, 31, posted a #thirstythursday swimsuit photo on Instagram with the caption, “y’all lol I don’t really have many pics that qualify so not sure how long this will last but for now, we wet 😹”

In the snap, Hudgens — who split with longtime love Austin Butler earlier this month — strikes a sexy pose, wearing a high cut black one piece swimsuit and smoky black eyeshadow.

“femme fatale!!” one fan wrote. Another said, “I know it ain’t Wednesday but #WCW”😍

The swimsuit snap comes after Hudgens posted a series of racy post-breakup Instagram photos, including a mirror selfie on Wednesday and a skin-baring picture showing off her new torso tattoo last week.

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

“Oh… it’s Thursday… anyone knows what the means?????” she captioned one post.

“Might have already posted this one but whatever. Lol @eliastahan,” she wrote, alongside a photo in which she’s wearing what appears to be the same black one piece swimsuit.

“Keep em coming 🙌🏾” supermodel Joan Smalls said of the star’s influx of sexy Instagram posts.

“Well just found a folder in my email from @eliastahan with all these pics. Thought I’d shareeeee,” Hudgens captioned a close-up, black and white snap from the same photo shoot.

On Jan. 14, PEOPLE confirmed that the High School Musical alum and her longtime boyfriend, 28, called it quits after more than eight years of dating. Their reps could not be reached for comment and neither has publicly addressed the news.

Fans first speculated about a breakup when neither Hudgens or Butler posted photos celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve together in 2019.

Hudgens did publicly celebrate his birthday in August 2019. “Happy birthday to my love, my other half, my constant inspiration and supporter. My best friend. My everything. 28 is going to be 🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote on Instagram.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The pair had been long distance as they filmed projects in different countries. Hudgens has starred in a number of Netflix Christmas movies recently, shooting The Princess Switch: Switched Again in the U.K. in November 2019. And Butler — who appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earlier this year — will play Elvis Presley in an untitled biopic that’s currently in pre-production.

One source recently told PEOPLE that throughout their nearly nine-year relationship, Hudgens and Butler discussed taking the next big step together.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“They had talked about an engagement before they split up,” the source said.

Unfortunately, “busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship,” the source added. “They were a wonderful couple and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out.”

Hudgens previously dated her High School Musical costar, Zac Efron.

Us first reported news of Hudgens and Butler’s split.