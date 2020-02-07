It’s Thursday and Vanessa Hudgens is coming in hot (again!)

After posting sexy snaps on Instagram for the past two weeks, the 31-year-old actress participated in #ThirstyThursday again, sharing two photos from a lingerie photoshoot.

“That details shoot tho. #thirstythursday 😉” Hudgens captioned the first pic, in which the star is laying on a bed wearing a black satin and lace camisole with sheer underwear as she stares sensually at the camera.

A few hours later, the High School Musical alum — who split with longtime love Austin Butler last month — posted a second picture from the same photoshoot. But this time, drenched in water wearing a black tank top with a corset neckline and black underwear.

“It was obviously raining this day and I stood under the drip coming off the roof. Freezing. But made a great pic lol #thirstythursday” the star captioned her photo.

“Queen of Thirsty Thursday,” Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka commented.

Last week, the Bad Boys for Life actress posted a #thirstythursday swimsuit photo with the caption, “y’all lol I don’t really have many pics that qualify so not sure how long this will last but for now, we wet 😹”

In the snap, Hudgens strikes a sexy pose, wearing a high-cut black one-piece swimsuit and smoky black eyeshadow.

“femme fatale!!” one fan wrote. Another said, “I know it ain’t Wednesday but #WCW”😍

“Oh… it’s Thursday… anyone knows what the means?????” she captioned one post.

“Might have already posted this one but whatever. Lol @eliastahan,” she wrote, alongside a photo in which she’s wearing what appears to be the same black one-piece swimsuit.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that the actress and her longtime boyfriend, 28, called it quits after more than eight years of dating. Their reps could not be reached for comment and neither has publicly addressed the news.

Fans first speculated about a breakup when neither Hudgens or Butler posted photos celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve together in 2019.

Hudgens did publicly celebrate his birthday in August 2019. “Happy birthday to my love, my other half, my constant inspiration and supporter. My best friend. My everything. 28 is going to be 🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote on Instagram.