Vanessa Hudgens Talks Supplements, Style and Being a Bridesmaid in Sarah Hyland's Upcoming Wedding

The tick, tick…BOOM! actress tells PEOPLE all about her healthy new partnership, current style phase and more

Vanessa Hudgens has been looking for the right probiotic for a while — and now, she's found it.

Hudgens, 33, has partnered with supplement wellness brand Ritual, after incorporating its best-selling Synbiotic+ into her routine, which features a blend of prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics that work together to support a balanced gut microbiome.

As someone who's constantly on the go, prioritizing health isn't always easy, but Hudgens makes time for it.

"I'm always traveling and moving around and on the go, and a big proportion of your immune system's actually in your GI tract," Hudgens tells PEOPLE. "So I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to prioritize this and make sure that taking care of my gut is actually going to help me in a big way, whether that's with digestion or with boosting my immune system.' And Ritual does exactly that."

Hudgens loves knowing that Synbiotic+ is "doing its job" when she takes it, and she also loves the convenience of it. It doesn't need to be refrigerated, unlike many gut-health supplements, which means jet-setters can throw it in their carry-on bag and not have to worry about it.

"I can actually bring it on the go with me, which is super helpful for being consistent," Hudgens explains.

Plus, plenty of Hudgens' friends in Hollywood have experienced similar issues with sleeping and bloating, which means she has a support system as she navigates her own interest in gut health.

Hudgens' healthy lifestyle has her glowing on the red carpet — she hosted the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards in June and turned heads in a jaw-dropping sheer dress at the Met Gala in May. Her dress, designed by her friend Jeremy Scott, was one of her favorite things she's ever worn.

"Jeremy Scott making that dress for me was just such a dream because it felt very appropriate for the theme of the year — the gilded glamor — but also very appropriate for me," she told PEOPLE. "I feel like he really sees me and designed a dress specifically for me."

Vanessa Hudgens Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Hudgens' style has evolved over the years, though she's always one who knows what she likes. These days, she and her stylist, Jason Bolden, have been going for effortlessly beautiful. "It's chic, it's sexy, it's sleek and effortless," she told PEOPLE. "That's kind of the goal, right?"

The multi-hypenate will get to put her most fashionable foot forward at the upcoming wedding of one of her closest friends, Sarah Hyland, who got engaged to Bachelor Nation favorite Wells Adams in 2019. Hudgens, who will be a bridesmaid, said she sent Hyland her measurements but hasn't tried on a dress just yet — but whatever she wears, she is sure to keep up her stunning style streak.