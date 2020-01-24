Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off New Sunflower Torso Tattoo 'to Conclude Our Thirsty Thursday'

Vanessa Hudgens has some fresh ink.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old actress — who currently has the no. 1 movie in America with Bad Boys for Life — got a new sunflower tattoo on her torso, showing off the piece in a series of posts on Instagram.

“And to conclude our #ThirstyThursday Hahahahaha,” she joked in the caption of one of the skin-showing snaps.

Renowned tattoo artist Dragon of New York City’s Bang Bang Tattoo was responsible for the art. Hudgens posed for one pic with him, dubbing him, “The man with the plannnnn.”

“Of course, you’re even more beautiful than the flowers @vanessahudgens 😘,” he wrote on his own Instagram. “Thank you so much. See you next time 👋🏻.”

Later, Hudgens posted a throwback photo on her Instagram Story of her posing next to actual sunflowers. She added audio to the picture, fittingly choosing the Post Malone and Swae Lee tune “Sunflower.”

Hudgens’ new tattoo comes after PEOPLE confirmed that she and actor Austin Butler had called it quits after over 8 years of dating. Their reps could not be reached for comment and neither has publicly addressed the news.

Fans first speculated about a breakup when neither Hudgens or Butler, 28, posted photos celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve together in 2019.

The pair had been long distance as they filmed projects in different countries. Hudgens has starred in a number of Netflix Christmas movies recently, shooting The Princess Switch: Switched Again in the U.K. in November 2019. And Butler will play Elvis Presley in an untitled biopic that’s currently in pre-production.

One source recently told PEOPLE that throughout their nearly nine-year relationship, Hudgens and Butler discussed taking the next big step together.

“They had talked about an engagement before they split up,” the source said.

Unfortunately, “busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship,” the source added. “They were a wonderful couple and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out.”

Since then, Hudgens has been spotted out with Kyle Kuzma, a player on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The two were seen on Tuesday in photos obtained by TMZ, smiling over a bottle of wine as they shared a meal at Lilia, a popular Italian restaurant in Brooklyn. Hudgens was then spotted cheering on the 24-year-old athlete on Wednesday at the Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Last week, Hudgens also cheered on Kuzma at the Lakers’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers — and gave the power forward a shout-out in her caption on Instagram.

“Ugh @lakers @kingjames @kuz @dwighthoward my heroes,” she wrote.

She also commented on a recent photo Kuzma posted of himself that he captioned, “Yeaaaa we like thattttt,” to which Hudgens responded, “Ya we doooo.”

While Hudgens wasn’t able to cheer Kuzma on in person Thursday night, she did share videos of herself watching the Lakers game from a New York City bar.

“LEGOOOOO Lakers!” she labeled one of the videos, adding, “Let’s go. Come on. Come on!”

She then celebrated the team’s win against the Brooklyn Nets, pretending to make it rain in a snap from her friend. “Heyyyy!”