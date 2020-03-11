Vanessa Hudgens Continues Her Sexy Instagram Photo Streak in Low-Cut Bustier Top

Vanessa Hudgens is extending her “#ThirstyThursday” posts to Tuesdays!

The High School Musical star has recently been sharing sexy snaps to Instagram on #ThirstyThursdays, but on Tuesday, she switched things up with another “thirsty” photo.

Hudgens, 31, posted three pictures wearing a sparkly green Saint Laurent bustier featuring scalloped cutouts on the bodice, which she paired with black underwear briefs. She also showed off some new dramatic curls and a bright red lip to add some “oomph” to the look.

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

“That good good. No. It’s not Thursday. Lol,” the star joked in the caption, referencing her previous #ThirstyThursday posts.

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Had ‘Talked About an Engagement’ Before Split: Source

The actress has made several public acts of self-love since splitting from longtime boyfriend of over eight years Austin Butler in January. Less than a month after the breakup, Vanessa posted a sexy swimsuit pic to celebrate “#thirstythursday.”

Image zoom Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Shares a ‘Dope’ Inside Look at Bad Boys for Life with Will Smith

Then she shared a second set of sexy snaps (also captioned #ThirstyThursday) from a lingerie photoshoot.

For Valentine’s Day, the Bad Boys for Life actress sang to followers in a playful Instagram video, “Happy Valentine’s to me, happy Valentine’s to me, happy day of loving myself, happy Valentine’s Day to me!”

She went on to reassure viewers that she was enjoying the holiday, even joking, “Who needs a Valentine when you’ve got this guy,” while pointing to a stuffed teddy bear.

A week after news of the split with Butler broke, Hudgens was photographed dining with Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma, 24, in New York City. The next night, she cheered him on at a game.

Of the pair, a source told PEOPLE, “They’re seeing each other, but taking things slow and just having fun at this stage.”

Though she has yet to publicly address the breakup, Hudgens has remained active on social media, posting plenty of sexy shots and showing off her new tattoo.