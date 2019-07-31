Vanessa Hudgens Has Been Carrying This Adorable Straw Tote on Repeat — and You Can Shop the Look on Amazon

Image zoom TID; MEGA; TID

If you’re looking for the perfect summer bag, Vanessa Hudgens has found it for you!

The actress is hot off the heels of celebrating her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler’s upcoming role as Elvis Presley and attending the premiere of his new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But when she’s off duty, her bag of choice has been Hat Attack’s Everyday Handheld Tote.

In the past two weeks alone, Hudgens has carried the straw bag on at least three different occasions — so it’s safe to say she’s obsessed. Her exact style is no longer available, but Hat Attack has a very similar, wider version of it known as the Maddy Tote, which you can snag on Amazon for only $84.

The structured raffia tote has cognac leather straps that make for easy carrying over the shoulder or by hand, and is spacious enough to fit everything from a laptop to a beach towel (and possibly even your entire makeup bag). It’s so versatile, you can carry it while running errands or traveling on vacation to a tropical locale — making it the ultimate summer must-have. Straw and rattan bags have become a wildly popular summer staple over the years thanks in part to the many celebrities, including Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, and Pippa Middleton, who have carried them. The reason everyone loves them so much? The material is lightweight and looks cute with practically any outfit, as Hudgens has proven.

Whether you’re jetting off on your next vacay or are just in need of a really cute, spacious bag, we suggest scooping up this similar version of Hudgens’ Hat Attack bag while it’s still in stock on Amazon.

Image zoom

Buy It! Hat Attack Women’s Maddy Tote, $84; amazon.com