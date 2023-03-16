Vanessa Hudgens Gushes Over Engagement Ring from Cole Tucker: 'I Get Distracted by It All the Time'

Vanessa Hudgens is a little bit obsessed with her new bling.

The actress, who got engaged to boyfriend Cole Tucker a few months ago, tells PEOPLE that she loves her engagement ring so much that she simply can't stop staring at it.

"It's gorgeous," she gushes. "I love it. I get distracted by it all the time."

She first showed off her ring on Instagram on Feb. 9 in a joint post with her baseball player beau. On the photoset, which includes a close-up of her sparkler, she wrote, "YES. We couldn't be happier."

It's early days in the planning stages, but Hudgens, 34, tells PEOPLE that she's knee-deep in it and already overwhelmed.

"It's a big daunting thing — so much goes into it," she says with a laugh. "Like Gwen Stefani said, this s— is bananas."

The engagement, which came just about two years after the couple started dating, surprised Hudgens, though she knew the moment would eventually come — she just didn't know when.

"I was extremely surprised," she says of when Tucker, 26, popped the question. "We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened. It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out."

Hudgens, who today relaunched her brand KNOW Beauty, first sparked dating rumors with Tucker in November 2020 when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles. The pair met on a Zoom meditation group call, and Hudgens later revealed she made the first move.

"I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?'" she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021. "I found him, and we started talking." They made their relationship Insta-official on Valentine's Day that year.

She continued, "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

Hudgens made her red carpet debut with Tucker, a professional baseball player for the Reno Aces, in November 2021 at the premiere of her film Tick...Tick...Boom!

The two celebrated their love on Instagram on Valentine's Day, just days after confirming their engagement. In a cute picture with "Mr." and "Mrs." balloons behind them, Tucker kisses Hudgens' cheek while she laughs for the camera. In the caption, Hudgens wrote, "Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck 🥰 Happy Valentine's Day❤️"