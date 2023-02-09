Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Engagement to Cole Tucker and Shows Off Ring: 'We Couldn't Be Happier'

Vanessa Hudgens is speaking out about her engagement to Cole Tucker — and giving a close-up look at her ring!

The High School Musical alum shared her excitement about marrying the baseball player and showed off her sparking, emerald-cut engagement ring in an Instagram post Thursday.

"YES. We couldn't be happier 🤍," wrote the couple in a joint Instagram post which comes a week after PEOPLE confirmed the pair's engagement.

Vanessa Hudgens/instagram

In the sweet pics, Hudgens, 34, shows off the engagement ring while rocking a long, maroon, and almond-shaped manicure in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In the other, she happily holds up her ring finger as they pose in front of the Paris historical landmark as Tucker, 26, gives her an intimate, back hug.

While the couple has been relatively private about their relationship, Hudgens confirmed rumors that the two were a couple during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021 and revealed that she was the one who made the first move after they met on a Zoom meditation group call.

"I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?'" she shared during the talk-show appearance. "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

Tucker also spoke sweetly about Hutchens during a 2021 spring training session in which he revealed, "I got a girlfriend and she's cool."

Continued Tucker: "She's awesome. I love her, but I don't want it to be like, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa.' I don't want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down or Ke'Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down."

Most of the public insight into Hudgens' relationship with Tucker comes from Instagram. Both the actress and the athlete share photos of their love from time to time — whether it's a vacation together or dressing up for Halloween.

Prior to Thursday's picture, Hudgens most recently shared a romantic photo looking at Tucker with eyes full of love on Jan. 25, writing in the Instagram caption, "I'll stop the world and melt with you." He left a reply on her photo, commenting simply, "Always baby."