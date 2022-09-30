Lifestyle Style Vanessa Hudgens Is Channeling Her 'Spooky' Side with Her Latest Fabletics Collaboration The free-spirited actress highlights the fun, festive spirit of fall with her brand new, seasonally inspired athleisure collection By Zoey Lyttle Zoey Lyttle Instagram Twitter Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 30, 2022 03:33 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Vanessa Hudgens wholly embraces the end of summer. In fact, she welcomes the dawning of the colder months. Her love for summertime is easily replaced by her playful passion for autumn. "This is like, I'm creeping in the night. I am a witch. I'm like, I just want to vibe!" Hudgens, 33, tells PEOPLE of the seasonal spirit that inspired her new Fabletics collection. "It comes from the same free-spirited approach that I have with life." Hudgens says that her style aligns with the seasons. This collection pays homage to the shift from summer to fall, and it provides 13 new additions to wardrobes that also transition alongside the year. "The whole inspiration behind it was the spooky season vibe," she says of her latest collaboration with the athleisure brand. The High School Musical alum deeply immersed herself in the design process, asking herself what she would want in her own closet. Her own desire for versatility inspired pieces like the cropped cardigan. Sold in bright green or black, the faux mohair top can be both a dressy option, worn "by itself and kind of off the shoulder," and a cozy closet staple. "I love having go-to pieces, like staples for a season that you can just integrate over your workout clothes," says Hudgens. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Fabletics Vanessa Hudgens Is the Latest Celeb to Try Out Hailey Bieber's Viral 'Glazed Donut' Manicure While her own style preferences served as a guide, the Princess Switch star tapped into her free-spirited side to produce a collection that represents "spooky season" and femininity simultaneously. To Hudgens, women are "not just one thing, and… the more that we lean into our unique ways, the more we evolve. And that's hot." With this being her sophomore collaboration with Fabletics, Hudgens was empowered to explore her creativity in design to represent the variety of womanhood. The actress ended up surprised by which elements called to her, like the neon "Sour Apple" color that lights up the collection. "It's so funny because I've always been such a neutrals and gemstones-color kind of gal, and green — like bright green — was the first color I really fell in love with," says Hudgens, who adds that this process taught her to follow her intuition, even though "it's easy to get hypercritical about things." In fashioning the collection's vegan leather mini skirt, she wavered on the resting height until she leaned into her gut sense and landed on a high-waist fit. Comfort was another big priority for the Tick, Tick…Boom! actress. Coming out of the pandemic, she came to appreciate the value of clothes that "feel good on your body," and Hudgens worked with Fabletics to find "fabrics that feel amazing and are also functional." At the intersection of utility, style and creativity, she landed on '90s fashion as a source of inspiration for the apparel line. Vanessa Hudgens and Sister Stella Twin in Neon Two-Piece Swimsuits While on Italian Seaside Getaway Fabletics Vanessa Hudgens Talks Supplements, Style and Being a Bridesmaid in Sarah Hyland's Upcoming Wedding "I just love that era so much, like Clueless. Cher's costumes were so iconic, and there's a way to incorporate that into your active lifestyle," says Hudgens, nodding to the 1995 film's lead character played by Alicia Silverstone. "I think that this collection does it really well by keeping it functional, but also really cute and easy to wear, and you can express yourself through it." According to Hudgens, Fabletics was the perfect partner in creating clothing to celebrate diversity, femininity and self-expression. She highlights the brand's focus on size-inclusivity and high-quality products sold "at a great price point." "It's accessible, and they're just wonderful to work with," says Hudgens of Fabletics. "Being active is such a big part of my life, and it's just really fun to do it with people who are passionate about it and are super supportive."