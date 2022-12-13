Vanessa Hudgens Morphs into Lady Gaga: 'Who Even Is She'

Vanessa Hudgens is giving her best poker face.

The Tick, Tick … Boom! actress, 33, appeared to channel Lady Gaga in a glam selfie posted to Instagram late Monday night.

In the snap, Hudgens is rocking a red lip, platinum-blonde wig and light eyebrows, completing the ensemble in a black latex jacket and gold cuff-style choker.

"Who even is she," Hudgens wrote in the caption of her post.

Multiple commenters pointed out Hudgens' resemblance to Gaga in the image, with one writing, "Haus of Hudgens" and another saying, "Lady Gaga in hotel AHS."

Hudgens is a pro at stepping into the style shoes of women with iconic looks, both real and fictional.

In October, she channeled Natalie Portman's Oscar-winning role in Black Swan to kick off celebrations for Halloween.

Dressed as the "white swan," the Spring Breakers actress looked picture-perfect in a head-to-toe white ballerina outfit eerily similar to the one Portman, 41, wore in the 2009 film, down to the white makeup and feathered headpiece.

Her best friend, musician GG Magree, joined Hudgens in the look, playing the "black swan." The two posed for several snapshots as seen on Hudgens and Magree's respective Instagram pages.

"And the festivities begin 🎃," Hudgens wrote in her caption, while Magree, 33, captioned her own photo set, "Swan Queens 🦢🩸."

While she is also known for her spring/summer style, particularly in relation to her enviable Coachella fashion, Hudgens recently released a Fabletics collection that channels her "spooky" side.

"This is like, I'm creeping in the night. I am a witch. I'm like, I just want to vibe!" the High School Musical alum told PEOPLE in September of the seasonal spirit that inspired her new Fabletics collection. "It comes from the same free-spirited approach that I have with life."

Hudgens said that her style aligns with the seasons. This collection pays homage to the shift from summer to fall, and it provides 13 new additions to wardrobes that also transition alongside the year.

"The whole inspiration behind it was the spooky season vibe," she said of her latest collaboration with the athleisure brand.