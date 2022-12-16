Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her 34th Birthday in a Fun and Flirty Feathered Dress

She's a birthday babe!

Vanessa Hudgens celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday and did so in a fun, flirty blue dress. She took to Instagram to show off her 'fit, writing, "Thanks for all the birthday love." Her outfit choice for her birthday was a long slip dress in a periwinkle shade with feathers around the bust. She rounded out her look with white boots and jewels. For a fun accessory, she posed for the photo with a bunch of balloons in complementary colors.

Plenty of famous folks chimed in with birthday wishes for the High School Musical alum. Paris Hilton wrote, "Happy Birthday beautiful! 😍" while Jay Shetty added, "Happy Birthday @vanessahudgens have an amazing year ahead."

Hudgens' close friend Sarah Hyland summed up what everyone was inevitably thinking, writing, "GORGINA."

Vanessa Hudgens/instagram

Hyland also posted a touching tribute to her friend and bridesmaid on Instagram. On Wednesday, the Modern Family alum celebrated the special occasion by posting a series of photos of herself with Hudgens, snapped during her nuptials to Wells Adams, where Hudgens served as a bridesmaid.

"We're tiny and mischievous 😈," Hyland, 32, said of the pair in the Instagram caption. "Happy birthday to my other Sagittarius half! Over a decade of celebrating each other and I'm still obsessed with our wild adventures through life."

"I'm so grateful to have had someone like you by my side on my wedding day 💕 I love you so much my Shushi!!!" she added.

In response, Hudgens wrote in the comment section, "Lol I love you so much."

Vanessa Hudgens (L); Lady Gaga Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram, Kevin Mazur/Getty

Just before her birthday celebration, Hudgens showed off another look on Instagram, though this one was something a bit different.

The Tick, Tick … Boom! actress appeared to channel Lady Gaga in a glam selfie posted to Instagram late Monday night.

In the snap, Hudgens is rocking a red lip, platinum-blonde wig and light eyebrows, completing the ensemble in a black latex jacket and gold cuff-style choker.

"Who even is she," Hudgens wrote in the caption of her post.

Multiple commenters pointed out Hudgens' resemblance to Gaga in the image, with one writing, "Haus of Hudgens" and another saying, "Lady Gaga in hotel AHS."

Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree. GG Magree Instagram

If that transformation wasn't enough, she also took the Halloween holiday as another opportunity to morph into another famous face, this time Natalie Portman in Black Swan.

Dressed as the "white swan," Hudgens looked picture perfect in a head-to-toe white ballerina outfit eerily similar to the one Portman, 41, wore in the 2010 film, down to the white makeup and feathered headpiece

Her best friend, musician GG Magree, joined Hudgens in the look, playing the "black swan." The two posed for several snapshots as seen on Hudgens and Magree's respective Instagram pages.

"And the festivities begin 🎃," Hudgens wrote in her caption, while Magree, 33, captioned her own photo set, "Swan Queens 🦢🩸."