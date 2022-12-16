Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her 34th Birthday in a Fun and Flirty Feathered Dress

Close friend Sarah Hyland summed up Hudgens' look in one word: "GORGINA"

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 16, 2022 02:59 PM
Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her Birthday in a Feathery Blue Dress
Photo: Vanessa Hudgens/instagram

She's a birthday babe!

Vanessa Hudgens celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday and did so in a fun, flirty blue dress. She took to Instagram to show off her 'fit, writing, "Thanks for all the birthday love." Her outfit choice for her birthday was a long slip dress in a periwinkle shade with feathers around the bust. She rounded out her look with white boots and jewels. For a fun accessory, she posed for the photo with a bunch of balloons in complementary colors.

Plenty of famous folks chimed in with birthday wishes for the High School Musical alum. Paris Hilton wrote, "Happy Birthday beautiful! 😍" while Jay Shetty added, "Happy Birthday @vanessahudgens have an amazing year ahead."

Hudgens' close friend Sarah Hyland summed up what everyone was inevitably thinking, writing, "GORGINA."

Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her Birthday in a Feathery Blue Dress
Vanessa Hudgens/instagram

Hyland also posted a touching tribute to her friend and bridesmaid on Instagram. On Wednesday, the Modern Family alum celebrated the special occasion by posting a series of photos of herself with Hudgens, snapped during her nuptials to Wells Adams, where Hudgens served as a bridesmaid.

"We're tiny and mischievous 😈," Hyland, 32, said of the pair in the Instagram caption. "Happy birthday to my other Sagittarius half! Over a decade of celebrating each other and I'm still obsessed with our wild adventures through life."

"I'm so grateful to have had someone like you by my side on my wedding day 💕 I love you so much my Shushi!!!" she added.

In response, Hudgens wrote in the comment section, "Lol I love you so much."

Vanessa Hudgens Morphs into <a href="https://people.com/tag/lady-gaga/" data-inlink="true">Lady Gaga</a>: 'Who Even Is She'
Vanessa Hudgens (L); Lady Gaga. Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram, Kevin Mazur/Getty

Just before her birthday celebration, Hudgens showed off another look on Instagram, though this one was something a bit different.

The Tick, Tick … Boom! actress appeared to channel Lady Gaga in a glam selfie posted to Instagram late Monday night.

In the snap, Hudgens is rocking a red lip, platinum-blonde wig and light eyebrows, completing the ensemble in a black latex jacket and gold cuff-style choker.

"Who even is she," Hudgens wrote in the caption of her post.

Multiple commenters pointed out Hudgens' resemblance to Gaga in the image, with one writing, "Haus of Hudgens" and another saying, "Lady Gaga in hotel AHS."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Swan Queens Vanessa Hudgens; GG Magree
Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree. GG Magree Instagram

If that transformation wasn't enough, she also took the Halloween holiday as another opportunity to morph into another famous face, this time Natalie Portman in Black Swan.

Dressed as the "white swan," Hudgens looked picture perfect in a head-to-toe white ballerina outfit eerily similar to the one Portman, 41, wore in the 2010 film, down to the white makeup and feathered headpiece

Her best friend, musician GG Magree, joined Hudgens in the look, playing the "black swan." The two posed for several snapshots as seen on Hudgens and Magree's respective Instagram pages.

"And the festivities begin 🎃," Hudgens wrote in her caption, while Magree, 33, captioned her own photo set, "Swan Queens 🦢🩸."

Related Articles
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 08: Actors Sarah Hyland, Vanessa Hudgens and Kate Beckinsale attend Moschino Spring/Summer 18 Menswear and Women's Resort Collection at Milk Studios on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Moschino)
Sarah Hyland Celebrates Pal and Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens' 34th Birthday: 'I Love You So Much'
Vanessa Hudgens Morphs into Lady Gaga: 'Who Even Is She'
Vanessa Hudgens Morphs into Lady Gaga: 'Who Even Is She'
Swan Queens Vanessa Hudgens; GG Magree
Vanessa Hudgens Kicks Off Halloween by Transforming into Natalie Portman's 'Black Swan' Character
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 'Sweet' Daughter Bianka's 6th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 'Sweet' Daughter Bianka's 6th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
Lenny & Zoe Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Shares Cute Throwback Photo to Celebrate Daughter Zoë's 34th Birthday: 'I Love You'
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' honeymoon in the Maldives
See All the Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Stunning Honeymoon in Maldives: 'Paradise'
JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Meets a Prickly Local in the Bahamas, Plus More Celeb Vacations!
Vera Wang attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Vera Wang, 73, Dons Micro Mini Dress and Knee-Highs at CFDA Awards — See Her 'Badass' Look 
Headline: Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck9TOBDvl_I/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday
Vanessa Hudgens posts about being a bridesmaid in Sarah Hyland's wedding. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChxaQp6uj34/.
Vanessa Hudgens Praises 'Goddess' Sarah Hyland After Her Wedding to Wells Adams: 'Love You Forever'
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Find a bridal party that can do both
Celebrity Bridesmaids: See All the Photos!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkHCtaDy7I5/?hl=en. Mindy Kaling/Instagram.
See How the Stars Are Celebrating Diwali in 2022, Including Mindy Kaling, Padma Lakshmi and Kal Penn
Los Angeles, CA - Pop sensation Doja Cat takes her fashion to the MAX as she shows up to her 27th birthday celebration donning a porcelain mask with feathers and a black cape. Pictured: Doja Cat BACKGRID USA 21 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hailey Bieber, Shawn Mendes and More Celebrate Doja Cat's 27th Birthday at Masquerade Party
Vanessa and sister Stella twin in neon bathing suits
Vanessa Hudgens and Sister Stella Twin in Neon Two-Piece Swimsuits While on Italian Seaside Getaway
HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX)
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Famous Friends Shower the Newlyweds with Congratulations: 'And Now — Forever'