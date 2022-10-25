Vanessa Hudgens just wants to be perfect this Halloween.

The 33-year-old actress channeled Natalie Portman's Oscar-winning role in Black Swan to kick off celebrations for the October holiday this year.

Dressed as the "white swan," Hudgens looked picture perfect in a head-to-toe white ballerina outfit eerily similar to the one Portman, 41, wore in the 2009 film, down to the white makeup and feathered headpiece

Her best friend, musician GG Magree, joined Hudgens in the look, playing the "black swan." The two posed for several snapshots as seen on Hudgens and Magree's respective Instagram pages.

"And the festivities begin 🎃," Hudgens wrote in her caption, while Magree, 33, captioned her own photo set, "Swan Queens 🦢🩸."

Vanessa Hudgens. Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

While she is also known for her spring/summer style, particularly in relation to her enviable Coachella fashion, Hudgens recently released a Fabletics collection that channels her "spooky" side.

"This is like, I'm creeping in the night. I am a witch. I'm like, I just want to vibe!" the High School Musical alum told PEOPLE last month of the seasonal spirit that inspired her new Fabletics collection. "It comes from the same free-spirited approach that I have with life."

Hudgens said that her style aligns with the seasons. This collection pays homage to the shift from summer to fall, and it provides 13 new additions to wardrobes that also transition alongside the year.

"The whole inspiration behind it was the spooky season vibe," she said of her latest collaboration with the athleisure brand.

Earlier this month, Hudgens revealed that she has teamed up with Bunim-Murray Productions to make a documentary about her journey with witchcraft.

Titled Dead Hot: Season of the Witch, the project follows Hudgens and Magree as they travel through Salem, Massachusetts, learning about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world.

The 90-minute film is described on its official Instagram as an "intimate journey into the supernatural realm" that serves as a "coming-of-age story that explores identity, feminine power and sisterhood."

Other posts on the film's Instagram show the pair serving some witchy looks, including one of Magree and Hudgens holding goats in a field. Hudgens posted a behind-the-scenes shot on her own Instagram, as well as the official poster for the film.