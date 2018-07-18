Vanessa Hudgens on Her Favorite Photo with Boyfriend Austin Butler and Her Best Coachella Look

If you’re one of the 28 million (and counting) folks following Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram, you know she’s one stylish lady. Although she’s famed for her music festival fashion, the star’s looks never disappoint, whether she’s on a red carpet or hitting the beach. And now, Hudgens is taking her love for fashion to the next level with a new suiting collaboration with SUISTUDIO. (More to come on that front soon — but expect ’70s-inspired pieces in the vein of Hudgens’ signature boho vibe.)

When the multitalented star dropped by PEOPLE HQ recently to give us a sneak peek of the collection, she sat down for the latest installment of “Inside My Instagram,” and it’s a must-watch. Watch the full video above, and catch some of the highlights with Hudgens below.

When asked about the look that best represents her style, it comes as no surprise the Queen of Coachella chooses a look from this year’s festival. “It’s kind of all over the place,” she says of her eclectic outfit, which featured a wide-brim hat, flowy LoveShackFancy dress and Doc Marten boots.

And although Hudgens claims she’s “not much of a beach person,” her feed is full of dreamy vacation snaps in tropical locations. However the swim photo she loves most has less to do with her choice in swimwear and more to do with the ocean itself. “Something about the ocean was so therapeutic to me … I was literally rolling around in the sand,” she says.

But when it comes to choosing her favorite photo with her boyfriend of nearly seven years, Austin Butler, Hudgens has a harder time. “We’ve taken so many amazing photos together, we’ve been together for so long,” she says. Still, she manages to narrow down a recent favorite, from the opening night of Butler’s Broadway debut in The Iceman Cometh.

“The floor is blurry for some reason, I don’t know how that happened, but our faces are in focus,” she says, describing the sweet snap. “And we’re standing on the stage — his first Broadway stage! I’m just so proud.”

Hudgens is known for being a beauty chameleon and changing up her hairstyles on the regular — a trait that’s especially apparent when she’s judging So You Think You Can Dance. She points to a recent Clueless-inspired look as her favorite one to experiment with as of late, saying, “We flipped my hair out and did this mint green lid and it was just kind of ’60s and not something I normally do.”

As for Hudgens’ thirstiest Instagram? She says she doesn’t “use the slang,” but found the perfect choice nonetheless. “She’s thirsty. She’s drinking a mojito.”