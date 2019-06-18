See Bridesmaids Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's Glamorous Looks at Pal Kim Hidalgo’s Wedding

Image zoom Kim Hidalgo with her bridal party Adriana Klas Photography

They’re all in this together!

When Kim Hidalgo said “I do” to Brant Daugherty on Saturday, the actress had her best girlfriends — including Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens — by her side.

“I was a bridesmaid in Ashley’s wedding. Shelley [Buckner] and Vanessa were bridesmaids in her wedding,” Hidalgo — who chose grey beaded Adrianna Papell dresses for her bridal party — tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I was a bridesmaid in Samantha [Droke]’s wedding with Shelley and Ashley. We’re all a close-knit group of girlfriends.”

The bride’s younger sister, Erika, served as maid of honor, and Daugherty’s sister, Caitey, along with a few of Hidalgo’s friends from home, were also in her bridal party.

RELATED: Pretty Little Liars Star Brant Daugherty Weds Actress Kim Hidalgo in Sweet California Celebration

Image zoom Kim Hidalgo and Vanessa Hudgens Adriana Klas Photography

Image zoom Kim Hidalgo and Ashley Tisdale Adriana Klas Photography

Check back Wednesday to watch the full episode of People Weddings: Kimberly Hidalgo and Brant Daugherty, streaming on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Tisdale — who wed Christopher French in 2014 — was one of a handful of people who knew Daugherty was planning a surprise proposal on Valentine’s Day last year and helped throw her friend off the scent.

“Ashley took me out for dinner the night before we left [for Europe], and I said, ‘You know, I have this feeling,’ and she said, ‘Kim, I talked to him … I don’t think it’s going to happen for a while. I just don’t want you to get your hopes up and be disappointed.’ She left and called Brant and said, ‘She’s on to you!'”

On Daugherty and Hidalgo’s wedding day, Tisdale paid sweet tribute to her “fairy friend,” excitedly sharing that it was “her turn” to return the favor.

Daugherty and Hidalgo, both 33, wed in front of more than 200 loved ones — including Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, Kelen Coleman and Shawn Pyfrom — at the Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek, California.

For the ceremony (where the couple’s dogs Luna and Knuckles walked down the aisle with their flower girls and ring bearers), Hidalgo looked beautiful in a beaded, mermaid-style gown featuring a long train by Pronovias. She later changed into a “flowy” dress fit for dancing at the reception.

Image zoom Kim Hidalgo and Brant Daugherty Adriana Klas Photography

“My ceremony dress has a really unique beading pattern that I hadn’t seen before with flowers all over. It’s a mermaid style with a long train,” Hidalgo — who finished off her bridal look with her grandmother’s ring and pieces from her mom’s jewelry collection — said ahead of her wedding. “It’s really funny. I was like, ‘I don’t want mermaid. I don’t want the sweetheart [neckline],’ and that’s what I ended up with!”

For all the photos and details from Brant Daugherty and Kim Hidalgo’s dream wedding day, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.