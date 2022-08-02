High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens and her little sister Stella sported coordinating neon swimsuits in the star's newly shared Instagram post

Vanessa Hudgens and Sister Stella Twin in Neon Two-Piece Swimsuits While on Italian Seaside Getaway

Vanessa Hudgens and her little sister Stella are visions in neon!

On Monday, the star shared an Instagram carousel of the two traveling in style (on a boat in Italy) in matching knitted swimwear sets that featured a sports bra top and a high-waisted bottoms.

Hudgens, 33, rocked a bright pink hue (much like her Spring Breakers character) and Y2K-like frames, pendant chain necklace and anklet. She also went for an early aughts hairstyle with a high ponytail and face-framing pieces.

For her look, Stella, 26, donned a vibrant yellow set, which she wore with chunky gold hoops, chic '90s-inspired frames and playful pigtails.

The High School Musical graduate also shared a couple of her own beachy photos in the post, including a snapshot of herself lounging with a wine glass in hand and a full-body picture that showed off her figure.

"Acqua bambina," Hudgens captioned the photo.

Alongside her sister swimwear moment, Hudgens has also been flaunting her fashion sense on the red carpet, from Europe to New York.

On July 30, the star attended the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef charity gala in Capri, Italy wearing a custom Michael Kors gown featuring a strapless mini dress bodice and flowing train, both covered in rose gold sequins. She teamed the look with metallic Jimmy Choo platforms.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the photocall at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 30th in Capri, Italy. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty

In May, she also took on fashion's biggest night as co-host of Vogue's 2022 Met Gala livestream – and her ensemble did not disappoint.

In honor of the evening's Gilded Glamour dress code, the tick…tick…BOOM! actress wore a sheer Moschino ball gown. Designed by Jeremy Scott, the dress exuded elegance with its embroidered bodice, exaggerated sleeves and Victorian high neckline. She also brought the bling with her with her dazzling jewelry.

"Jeremy Scott making that dress for me was just such a dream because it felt very appropriate for the theme of the year — the gilded glamor — but also very appropriate for me," she told PEOPLE while opening up about her latest partnership with supplement wellness brand Ritual. "I feel like he really sees me and designed a dress specifically for me."

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In addition to her fashionista lifestyle, Hudgens has also been putting her bridesmaid skills to the test while gearing up for her friend Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams upcoming wedding.

So far, she's checked off Hyland's Mexico bachelorette party, for which she coordinated the "bathing suits and sound bath meditation."

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 08: Actors Sarah Hyland and Vanessa Hudgens attend Moschino Spring/Summer 18 Menswear and Women's Resort Collection at Milk Studios on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Moschino) Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

