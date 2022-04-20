Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony to Host Vogue's 2022 Met Gala Live Stream

The stars will join Vogue's Editor-at-Large Hamish Bowles on the red carpet May 2 for the return of the Met Gala

Met Monday is almost here!

Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony have been tapped to host Vogue's red carpet live stream at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, the publication announced Wednesday.

Hudgens, 33, and Anthony, 39, will join Vogue Editor-at-Large Hamish Bowles for the magazine's second-ever live stream, which will be broadcast across all of its digital platforms in addition to Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

This year's Met Gala theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, with the dress code being "gilded glamour and white tie." Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event "will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York," Vogue previously revealed.

In Wednesday's news release, Vogue said, "The evening, which serves as the primary source of funding for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will honor, celebrate and support both established and emerging American designers."

The official exhibit for this year's In America: An Anthology of Fashion will be on display in the storied museum's period-centric rooms. It will serve as part 2 to last year's A Lexicon of Fashion and pay homage to American history.

According to Vogue, the exhibit will feature "roughly 100 captivating examples of men's and women's dress highlighting designers and dressmakers who worked in the U.S. from the 19th century to the mid-late 20th century."

The exhibition is scheduled to open on May 7th, and will remain on display through Sept. 5, Vogue said.

Considered one of the most highly anticipated sartorial scenes of the year, the Met Gala is traditionally held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York City on the first Monday of May.

The exclusive event features an elite guest list typically kept secret until the evening before the extravaganza, with invitees ranging from A-list celebrities to the fashion industry's top designers. Tickets for the event cost around $30,000 each, while tables cost about $275,000, per Vogue UK.