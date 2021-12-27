Vanessa Hudgens Cozied Up in Ugg Slippers and a Velour Jumpsuit for Christmas
Christmas morning calls for your coziest outfit to wear while opening gifts, sipping hot cocoa, and celebrating with family — and Vanessa Hudgens understood the assignment. In fact, we'd say she perfected it!
Over the holiday weekend, she shared a photo on Instagram in front of her decorated tree in the arms of her MLB star boyfriend Cole Tucker. Instead of opting for traditional flannel Christmas pajamas, she cozied up in a burgundy velour jumpsuit that's totally giving us early 2000's vibes and a pair of slippers from the brand practically everyone in Hollywood loves.
If you guessed Ugg, you're spot on! Hudgens was wearing a pair of Ugg Oh Fluffita slippers in a pretty soft pink hue. The brand's shearling-lined boots and fuzzy slip-ons have become a go-to for countless celebrities over the years, including Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid (to name a few).
So you can only imagine our excitement when we discovered that Ugg is hosting a major after-Christmas sale right now. Until Wednesday, December 29, you can score up to 60 percent off best-sellers and seasonal styles, including Hudgens' exact pair of Oh Fluffita slippers for $44 off. Plus, you'll find the same platform slingback style for 40 percent off in a few different colors as part of the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale (also happening now).
We actually love Hudgens' entire outfit; not only is it cute and comfortable, but it's one you could wear beyond the festive season — unlike those over-the-top Christmas pajamas that only make sense once a year. Since we're feeling inspired, we've rounded up a few similar velour sets so you can get Hudgens' look at an affordable price. Peep this adorable burgundy sweatshirt and these matching joggers from Target's popular Wild Fable clothing line that together cost under $50.
Scroll down to get Hudgens' exact slippers on sale, plus a few other velour pieces so you can copy her cozy look year-round.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Ugg Oh Fluffita, $65.99 (orig. $110); ugg.com
Buy It! Ugg Oh Fluffita Slipper, $57.19-$109.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Ugg Oh Fluffita Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal, $64.95 (orig. $110); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Wild Fable Velour Pullover Sweatshirt, $20; target.com, Wild Fable High-Rise Velour Jogger, $22; target.com
Buy It! Hotouch Velour Long Sleeve Hoodie and Pants Set, $38.99-$41.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Selowin Two-Piece Casual Jogger Velvet Tracksuit Set, $29.99-$38.99; amazon.com
