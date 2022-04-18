Vanessa Hudgens Danced at Coachella in the Comfy Pants Trend We Want to Wear Everywhere This Season
Coachella fashion isn't always for everyone, but Vanessa Hudgens' all-pink festival 'fit this past Sunday reminded us about one closet must-have that's actually pretty brilliant.
Weekend 1 of Coachella kicked off with a style bang thanks in no small part to the "Coachella queen" Hudgens, as fans dub her in Instagram comments. After the actress donned a chain dress with a Triangl cutout one-piece underneath and Thursday Boot's Dynasty boots on Saturday, she wore a neon-pink look that included a crochet bikini top, a sheer pink cover-up, dangle hoop earrings, a body chain, and big, bold pants we want to buy immediately.
There's simply no denying that her wide-leg pants, also known as palazzo pants, are pretty brilliant. Their loose-fitting silhouette, which almost makes them look like a skirt, allows for ample air circulation on hot spring and summer days, which means you're less likely to overheat — even in the desert.
The roomy bottoms are also very comfortable, as there's basically nothing constricting about them. Plus, most have an elastic waistband that's easy to pull on and wear all day long. Best of all? Palazzo pants can be worn everywhere, whether you're lounging at home, going on a grocery run, or dancing at a festival á la Hudgens.
All that to say, palazzo pants offer all the benefits of a maxi skirt without the worry of wardrobe malfunctions or chafing (ouch). They're easy and they're fun, too, which is exactly what the energy we want to channel for the season ahead.
Shop some of the best palazzo pants on the internet from brands like FP Movement, Summersalt, and Wyft, as inspired by Hudgens' Coachella style.
Get the Look:
Buy It! FP Movement Blissed Out Wide-Leg Pants, $98; freepeople.com
Buy It! Design by Olivia Ribbon Tie Chiffon Palazzo Pants, $21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Wayf Smocked Waist Palazzo Pants, $44.97; nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Summersalt The Palazzo Pant With Ties, $80; summersalt.com
Buy It! Floerns High Waist Palazzo Pants, $25.59; amazon.com
Buy It! Floerns Elastic High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants, $26.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge, $19.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Kathryn New York Dangle Hoops, $245; kathrynnewyork.com
Buy It! Shymi Cubic Zirconia Body Chain, $130; nordstrom.com
