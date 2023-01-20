Vanessa Bryant Wishes Daughter Natalia a Happy Birthday: 'Welcome to Your 20s'

Vanessa Bryant shares Natalia as well as daughters Bianka, 6, Capri, 3, and Gianna, who died at age 13, with late husband Kobe Bryant

By
Published on January 20, 2023 03:02 PM
Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant - Baby2Baby
Photo: Carlos Eric Lopez

Vanessa Bryant is welcoming her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant into her twenties.

On Thursday, the mom of four shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring Natalia — whom she shares with late husband Kobe Bryant.

"Happy 20th birthday @nataliabryant !!! Welcome to your 20's!!!!!! We love you so much baby!!! " Bryant, 40, wrote.

Vanessa's friends were equally excited to wish the college student and model a happy birthday.

"Nani Booski! BDay girl," Ciara wrote, adding a birthday cake emoji to comment, while Kobe's former team, the Los Angeles Lakers wrote, "Happy birthday, Natalia," alongside purple and gold hearts.

A trio of pictures showed a smiling Natalia at various venues, including a snap of her aboard a yacht while on vacation.

Last summer, Bryant traveled to Italy with Natalia, as well as daughters Capri, 3, and Bianka, 6, to visit the place where Kobe spent much of his childhood.

"Visited Reggio Calabria, a city my husband lived in when he was about 8 years old. ❤️," she captioned photos of the area on Instagram. The first picture showed her two younger daughters posing in the street, while other shots captured sights around the city.

Vanessa Bryant Brings Daughters to the City Kobe Bryant Lived in as a Child During Italian Vacation. https://www.instagram.com/vanessabryant/.
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa is also mom to late daughter Gianna, whom she shares with Kobe, both of whom died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020, alongside seven others.

In May, Vanessa and Natalia both honored Gianna on what would have been her 16th birthday.

For her tribute, Vanessa shared a video she narrated, in the same style as her late husband Kobe Bryant's award-winning animated short Dear Basketball, featuring cartoon sketches of her late daughter and her passion for the sport her family loved so dearly.

"Dear Gianna, from the first time you imagined winning a WNBA championship, I knew one thing was real — you were special," Vanessa said in the voiceover. "You came from greatness, but it was never about what you inherited. It was about what you gave to others."

