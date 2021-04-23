Vanessa and Natalia Bryant are featured alongside Melanie Griffith and Stella Banderas in a short film from Bulgari and Vogue honoring the lessons the two stars have passed on to their daughters

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant Star in Bulgari Mother's Day Campaign: My Mom Is the 'Strongest Person'

The bond between Vanessa and Natalia Bryant is something extremely special.

The mother-daughter duo star in a new short film for Bulgari and Vogue titled A Mother's Legacy, which "shares an intimate glance into their special relationship, revealing how they inspire, motivate and empower one another," a release explains.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In their video — shot in honor of Mother's Day at a home in the Beachwood Canyon area of Los Angeles — Natalia, 18, says, "People may not remember what you did or may not remember what you said, but they will remember how you made them feel."

"That's the lesson that I've carried throughout my life," she goes on to tell Vanessa, 38. "You're the strongest person I've ever known."

"We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that's rare in mother-daughter relationships," Natalia adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Vanessa couldn't speak more highly of her oldest child, either, telling Natalia, "I wish that I had someone like you when I was growing up."

"You not only just an amazing daughter, but an amazing friend," she also says, according to Vogue. "You're like the constant North Star to all your friends. ... No matter what, you're always there, and they can always rely on you and count on you."

In the film, Natalia tells her mom, "You always look for the positive side of any situation" and adds, as Vogue reports, "You're always there. I would say that you're like the sun. You're always shining this beautiful smile."

"And you'll always find the sun somewhere. Even if you can't see it, it's shining somewhere," the model and soon-to-be college freshman continues. "You've always been my rock my entire life. That's what I really cherish."

"Over the years, she taught me confidence, and that beauty comes from the inside first," Natalia tells Vogue of her mother. "Beauty fades, so be sure to be positive, confident and like who I am, my morals and views. That's definitely helped shape who I am as an individual."

THIS MOTHER’S DAY, BVLGARI AND VOGUE DEBUT SHORT FILM CAMPAIGN ‘A MOTHER’S LEGACY’ STARRING VANESSA & NATALIA BRYANT Natalia and Vanessa Bryant for Bulgari x Vogue | Credit: Courtesy BVLGARI

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Bryant Enjoys Outing with Girls a Year After Loss of Kobe and Gianna: "Missing My Babies"

The Bulgari campaign — in which Natalia and Vanessa wear the brand's B.zero1, Divas' Dream and Serpenti jewelry, and which also features Melanie Griffith and Stella Banderas — is the latest page in Natalia's fashion book.

In February, the daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant signed with IMG Models. Natalia said in a statement at the time, "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age."

"I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively," she continued.

Natalia is the oldest child of Vanessa and Kobe, the latter of whom died in a tragic helicopter accident last January at age 41 alongside the couple's 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.