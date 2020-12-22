Vanessa Bryant Gifts Highly Coveted Nike Kobe 'Grinch' Sneakers to Kim Kardashian and More Friends

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” will release to the public on Christmas Eve and is already listed on retail sites for $1,700+

Vanessa Bryant is showing her friends some love this holiday season, while also honoring her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

On Monday, several of Vanessa's famous pals revealed that she had gifted them the highly coveted Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Grinch" sneakers, which don't release to the public until Christmas Eve.

According to Sneaker News and StockX, the neon green kicks retail for about $130 to $180, but resale sites have inflated the shoes to as much as $1,700 or more.

Among those gifted with the sneaker was Kim Kardashian West, who shared a video of her unboxing the surprise on her Instagram Story, captioning the video with some fire emojis.

Vanessa also made sure to send a pair to the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris Jenner.

"OMG Thank you [Vanessa] I'm screaming!!!" Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story. "Love my Kobe's!!!"

Radio personality Patty Rodriguez also received a pair of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Grinch" sneakers in the mail, captioning a photo of them on her Instagram Story, "Mamba Forever."

The original Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" sneaker first debuted on Dec. 25, 2010, and the upcoming reissue keeps true to the first installment of the shoe with only minor modifications, Sneaker News reported.

Those changes include "Zoom Air unit positioning, outsole patterns and other performance-related details," according to the outlet.

Kobe was first seen wearing the sneakers in 2010 as the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.