Vanessa Bryant previously told PEOPLE that Natalia "is a wonderful big sister and an incredible daughter"

Vanessa Bryant and Eldest Daughter Natalia Stand Out in Dolce & Gabbana at F9 Premiere

Vanessa Bryant and eldest daughter Natalia are serving looks!

On Friday evening, Vanessa, 39, and Natalia, 18, attended the world premiere of F9 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, where the mother-daughter duo both stunned in Dolce & Gabbana ensembles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sporting a light neon green dress from the brand, Vanessa wore a pair of matching shoes as she stood beside Natalia, who paired a red pantsuit and heels with a D&G bodice.

The proud mom later documented a moment from the film screening on Instagram, writing, "F9 Premiere with my baby @nataliabryant ❤️," alongside the image.

The public outing between Vanessa and her eldest child came about shortly after Natalia hit a major academic milestone earlier this month.

On June 4, Vanessa shared photos and videos from Natalia's high school graduation, writing on Instagram that her family is "so proud" of the teen. "Yay! Congratulations Natalia!!!!😘😘😘😘🎉🎓❤️🎉" Vanessa captioned a photo of her daughter in her graduation robe and cap.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In another post, Vanessa showed a close-up of Natalia's graduation cap, which had been decorated with the colors of the University of Southern California where Natalia is headed in the fall.

There was also a quote by Natalia's late father, Kobe Bryant, reading, "Everything negative - pressure, challenges - is all an opportunity for me to rise."

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 39th Birthday at Disneyland, Gets Wishes from Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé

In March, Vanessa opened up to PEOPLE about Natalia's resilience since the deaths of her father and younger sister Gigi last year.

"On top of her own grief, she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG," Vanessa shared, calling Natalia her "right-hand woman."

"She is a wonderful big sister and an incredible daughter," continued Vanessa, who also described her daughters as "strong, resilient, respectful, and kind" in PEOPLE's Women Changing the World issue.