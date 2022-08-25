Vanessa Bryant Drops 'Mambacita' Jewelry Line on 'Mamba Day'

Vanessa Bryant has announced a new partnership to raise money for the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation.

On Wednesday, Bryant, 40, shared an image on Instagram of a bracelet featured in her MAMBACITA x ZC jewelry collaboration with LA-based Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry.

The bracelet, worn on Bryant's arm just over her "Mambacita" tattoo, features three charms: one with her late-husband, Kobe Bryant's, iconic number "24," another with a quote from the basketball legend that reads, "Dedication makes dreams come true," and one with the 'M' logo of the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation.

"The limited capsule will be available for one month and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports," read text placed over the image. "Thank you so much for your support!"

Vanessa Bryant. Vanessa Bryant Instagram

The Mamba and Mambacita Foundation was named in memory of Kobe, and he and Vanessa's daughter, Gianna Bryant, who were both killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry's Instagram page also posted about the collaboration writing, "In honor of Mamba Day on 8*24, I partnered with Vanessa Bryant to design a very personal, limited-edition collection of 14k fine jewelry."

Kobe Bryant Day aka Mamba Day is a day honoring the late Los Angeles Lakers player whose jersey numbers were #8 and #24.

The post explained that the jewelry is "hand-crafted in 14k gold and diamonds" in the brand's Los Angeles studio.

"The capsule celebrates Kobe and Gianna Bryant's spirit with every little detail - including empowering quotes, jersey numbers and symbols that remind us to seize every moment, love deeply every day and to find your own joy," the post continued.

The brand's website offers more explanation into the symbols incorporated into the line including the jersey numbers 24 and 8 as well as Gianna's number, 2. One symbol features a star with wings which represents Gianna's nicknames "My star" and "wings," the website explained.

"We engraved the K and G initials inside a heart to represent the way we will forever hold them in our hearts," the description continued.

In addition to "Dedication makes dreams come true," Kobe's quote, "Bet on Yourself" is also featured on select pieces.

Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant with two of their daughters, Natalia and Gianna, in 2018. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The line features bracelets, earrings, necklaces and charms ranging in price from $60- $3,200.

The partnership was announced the same day a final verdict was reached in Vanessa, and her co-plaintiff, Chris Chester's trial against Los Angeles County.

The jury found that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) and Fire Department (LAFD) did share photos of the bodies of Vanessa and Chris' loved ones following the fatal crash and in doing so invaded their privacy and caused emotional distress.

The two have been awarded a combined $31 million.

Since it began on August 10, the trial revealed harrowing details about the aftermath of the January 2020 helicopter crash.

Vanessa and Chester, who tragically lost his wife Sarah and their 13-year-old daughter Payton in the crash, sued Los Angeles County for emotional distress and mental anguish after learning members of the department had shared photos of the victims' remains.

At the time of the crash, Kobe and Gianna were traveling to a youth basketball game with seven others.