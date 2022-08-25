Vanessa Bryant Drops 'Mambacita' Jewelry Line on 'Mamba Day'

100% of the proceeds from the collaboration will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation

By
Published on August 25, 2022 12:48 PM
Vanessa Bryant Announces 'Mambacita' Jewelry Collaboration in Honor of 'Mamba Day'
Vanessa Bryant. Photo: Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry Instagram

Vanessa Bryant has announced a new partnership to raise money for the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation.

On Wednesday, Bryant, 40, shared an image on Instagram of a bracelet featured in her MAMBACITA x ZC jewelry collaboration with LA-based Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry.

The bracelet, worn on Bryant's arm just over her "Mambacita" tattoo, features three charms: one with her late-husband, Kobe Bryant's, iconic number "24," another with a quote from the basketball legend that reads, "Dedication makes dreams come true," and one with the 'M' logo of the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation.

"The limited capsule will be available for one month and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports," read text placed over the image. "Thank you so much for your support!"

Vanessa Bryant Announces 'Mambacita' Jewelry Collaboration in Honor of 'Mamba Day'
Vanessa Bryant. Vanessa Bryant Instagram

The Mamba and Mambacita Foundation was named in memory of Kobe, and he and Vanessa's daughter, Gianna Bryant, who were both killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry's Instagram page also posted about the collaboration writing, "In honor of Mamba Day on 8*24, I partnered with Vanessa Bryant to design a very personal, limited-edition collection of 14k fine jewelry."

Kobe Bryant Day aka Mamba Day is a day honoring the late Los Angeles Lakers player whose jersey numbers were #8 and #24.

The post explained that the jewelry is "hand-crafted in 14k gold and diamonds" in the brand's Los Angeles studio.

"The capsule celebrates Kobe and Gianna Bryant's spirit with every little detail - including empowering quotes, jersey numbers and symbols that remind us to seize every moment, love deeply every day and to find your own joy," the post continued.

The brand's website offers more explanation into the symbols incorporated into the line including the jersey numbers 24 and 8 as well as Gianna's number, 2. One symbol features a star with wings which represents Gianna's nicknames "My star" and "wings," the website explained.

"We engraved the K and G initials inside a heart to represent the way we will forever hold them in our hearts," the description continued.

In addition to "Dedication makes dreams come true," Kobe's quote, "Bet on Yourself" is also featured on select pieces.

Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant
Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant with two of their daughters, Natalia and Gianna, in 2018. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The line features bracelets, earrings, necklaces and charms ranging in price from $60- $3,200.

The partnership was announced the same day a final verdict was reached in Vanessa, and her co-plaintiff, Chris Chester's trial against Los Angeles County.

The jury found that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) and Fire Department (LAFD) did share photos of the bodies of Vanessa and Chris' loved ones following the fatal crash and in doing so invaded their privacy and caused emotional distress.

The two have been awarded a combined $31 million.

Since it began on August 10, the trial revealed harrowing details about the aftermath of the January 2020 helicopter crash.

Vanessa and Chester, who tragically lost his wife Sarah and their 13-year-old daughter Payton in the crash, sued Los Angeles County for emotional distress and mental anguish after learning members of the department had shared photos of the victims' remains.

At the time of the crash, Kobe and Gianna were traveling to a youth basketball game with seven others.

Related Articles
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Sketches of the time the verdict was read: Vanessa Bryant Wins Kobe Death Photo Lawsuit, Awarded $16 Million Pictured: Vanessa Bryant BACKGRID USA 24 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Mona Shafer Edwards / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Vanessa Bryant's Emotional Reaction to Helicopter Crash Trial Verdict: 'Justice for Kobe and Gigi'
Vanessa Bryant (C), wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant, her daughter Natalia Bryant (L), and close friend Sydney Leroux (R) depart the court house in Los Angeles, California, on August 24, 2022, after a verdict was reached in Bryant's federal negligence lawsuit against Los Angeles County. - A jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay $31 million in damages Wednesday over graphic photos taken by sheriff's deputies and firefighters of the helicopter crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M After Jury Reaches Verdict in Trial Over Helicopter Crash Site Photos
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - On this morning Vanessa Bryant arrived to court with her daughter Natalia, as she arrived paparazzi told her good luck in Spanish and she responded by saying Gracias. This is the third week of testimony but for the defendant's witnesses. Pictured: Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant BACKGRID USA 22 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ciara and Monica Show Up to Support Vanessa Bryant at Trial Over Crash Site Photos
Vanessa Bryant
Inside Vanessa Bryant's Heartbreaking and Powerful Testimony About Kobe and Gianna's Deaths
Vanessa Bryant arrives at Federal Court to testify Friday in the lawsuit over graphic photos taken by first responders at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, their teenage daughter and seven others. Bryant photographed at her arrival at U.S. Federal Courthouse on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Vanessa Bryant 'Asphyxiated' with Horror Crash Photos May Someday Leak, Lawyer Says in Closing
Vanessa Bryant arrives at Federal Court to testify Friday in the lawsuit over graphic photos taken by first responders at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, their teenage daughter and seven others. Bryant photographed at her arrival at U.S. Federal Courthouse on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Vanessa Bryant Says She 'Broke Down' After Learning of Crash Site Photos of Kobe, Gianna: 'I Can't Escape'
Vanessa Bryant arrives at Federal Court to testify Friday in the lawsuit over graphic photos taken by first responders at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, their teenage daughter and seven others. Bryant photographed at her arrival at U.S. Federal Courthouse on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Vanessa Bryant Joined by Daughter Natalia, Rob Pelinka in Court as Crash Pictures Trial Goes to Jury
Vanessa Bryant
Forensics Expert in Vanessa Bryant's Case Says Law Enforcement 'Permanently Destroyed' Evidence
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Excuses Herself from Court as Witness Testifies to Seeing Crash Photos from Kobe's Death
Vanessa Bryant attends the Universal Pictures "F9" World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 18, 2021 in Hollywood
Vanessa Bryant's Lawyer: Salt Was Poured into 'Unhealable Wound' by Photographers at Kobe Crash Scene
Gianna and Vanessa Bryan
Vanessa Bryant Marks Late Daughter Gianna's 15th Birthday with Touching Tribute: 'I Miss You Every Day'
Vanessa Bryant Poses in Front of Mural of Kobe and Gianna in Philadelphia
Vanessa Bryant Poses in Front of New Philadelphia Mural in Honor of Kobe and Gianna
Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo of Herself and Daughter's Posing Before Late Husband Kobe's Childhood Home. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_cqIlLEx-/
Vanessa Bryant Wishes Kobe 'Happy Father's Day' and Visits His Childhood Home with Daughters
Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Remembers Late Husband Kobe on Their 21st Anniversary: 'I Love You Forever, Baby'
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant
Nike and Vanessa Bryant Announce They Are Once Again Partnering Up to Produce Kobe Sneakers
Kobe Bryant
Celebrities Remember Kobe Bryant Two Years After Basketball Icon Was Killed in Helicopter Crash