'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Wore 2 Chic Dresses to Marry Brock Davies — All the Details

And the bride wore two dresses!

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies tied the knot in Cancún, Mexico, on Tuesday — and her bridal looks were picture-perfect.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, first wore a custom lace gown — featuring a sweetheart neckline and tulle train — designed by Pol' Atteu from the Amazon Prime Video reality series Gown and Out in Beverly Hills. She completed the look with a pair of white platform heels and long veil.

"I love that we have designed this from scratch together and the lace is absolutely stunning," she exclusively told PEOPLE of the gown, which came complete with an overskirt to be removed for the reception.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding. Morgan Taylor

The couple's daughter Summer Moon — who served as the flower girl during the ceremony — matched her mother in a sweet white dress.

Shay later changed into a white strapless minidress from Casablanca Bridal in Newport Beach, Calif., for the afterparty. She accessorized the look with matching white sneakers.

Scheana Shay/Instagram

On Tuesday, the reality star gave fans a sneak peek into the wedding glam on her Instagram Story. She shared a video of her hair being styled by Brittany Brown and showed a closeup of wedding day lashes from her brand Viva Verano.

For the big day, Davies was decked out in all white for his "very first" custom bespoke suit by Art Lewin.

The bridal party — including the couple's Vanderpump Rules costars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss — wore dusty pink dresses by Pia Gladys Perey. The groomsmen — including Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz — remained "chill" in tan slacks and white shirts from Fashion Nova Men.

Scheana Shay with her daughter Summer. Morgan Taylor

"One of my groomsmen asked about suits and I was like, 'Lad, we're getting married in Cancun, you don't want suits,'" Davies told PEOPLE with a laugh.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Scheana Shay/Instagram

The couple were married at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico on Tuesday, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.

Guests included the couple's past cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.

The pair got engaged in July 2021 and welcomed first child, daughter Summer Moon, in April 2021.