'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Wore 2 Chic Dresses to Marry Brock Davies — All the Details

The Vanderpump Rules costars tied the knot at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, on Tuesday

By
Published on August 24, 2022 04:03 PM
Scheana Shay wedding
Scheana Shay. Photo: Morgan Taylor

And the bride wore two dresses!

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies tied the knot in Cancún, Mexico, on Tuesday — and her bridal looks were picture-perfect.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, first wore a custom lace gown — featuring a sweetheart neckline and tulle train — designed by Pol' Atteu from the Amazon Prime Video reality series Gown and Out in Beverly Hills. She completed the look with a pair of white platform heels and long veil.

"I love that we have designed this from scratch together and the lace is absolutely stunning," she exclusively told PEOPLE of the gown, which came complete with an overskirt to be removed for the reception.

Scheana Shay wedding
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding. Morgan Taylor

The couple's daughter Summer Moon — who served as the flower girl during the ceremony — matched her mother in a sweet white dress.

Shay later changed into a white strapless minidress from Casablanca Bridal in Newport Beach, Calif., for the afterparty. She accessorized the look with matching white sneakers.

Scheana Shay
Scheana Shay/Instagram

On Tuesday, the reality star gave fans a sneak peek into the wedding glam on her Instagram Story. She shared a video of her hair being styled by Brittany Brown and showed a closeup of wedding day lashes from her brand Viva Verano.

For the big day, Davies was decked out in all white for his "very first" custom bespoke suit by Art Lewin.

The bridal party — including the couple's Vanderpump Rules costars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss — wore dusty pink dresses by Pia Gladys Perey. The groomsmen — including Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz — remained "chill" in tan slacks and white shirts from Fashion Nova Men.

Scheana Shay wedding
Scheana Shay with her daughter Summer. Morgan Taylor

"One of my groomsmen asked about suits and I was like, 'Lad, we're getting married in Cancun, you don't want suits,'" Davies told PEOPLE with a laugh.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Scheana Shay
Scheana Shay/Instagram

The couple were married at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico on Tuesday, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.

Guests included the couple's past cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.

The pair got engaged in July 2021 and welcomed first child, daughter Summer Moon, in April 2021.

Related Articles
Scheana Shay wedding
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married! Inside the 'Vanderpump Rules' Couple's Mexico Wedding
Scheana
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Celebrate Daughter Summer Moon's 1st Birthday
lais ribeiro/instagram
Celebrity Bridesmaids: See All the Photos!
Scheana Shay
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Scheana Shay 'Learned a Big Lesson' About Not Having Prenup in Previous Marriage
Des Bishop and Hannah Berner
'Summer House' Alum Hannah Berner and Comedian Des Bishop Marry in Hamptons Beach Wedding
Dancing with The Stars Jenna Johnson in a stunning red jumpsuit and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the spectacular opening of Sandals Royal Curaçao Grand Opening Weekend Celebration on June 24, 2022 in Santa Barbara, Curacao.
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims' Relationship Timeline
John and Shay Shariatzadeh
John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Celebrate for a Second Time, Plus More Celeb Couples Who Got Hitched More Than Once
Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa- Celeb Hotel Gallery
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
Actress Sarah Hyland wore #VeraWangHAUTE for her wedding to Wells Adams on August 20th, 2022
Sarah Hyland Wears 2 Romantic Vera Wang Wedding Dresses to Marry Wells Adams — All the Details
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Josephine Skriver wedding
Josephine Skriver Marries Musician Alexander DeLeon in Mexico — See Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Jeff Bridges' Daughters wedding - Brides Magazine
Stars Who Were Parents of the Bride or Groom
Hannah Davis with former MLB player Derek Jeter attend The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis Jeter's Relationship Timeline
Scheana Shay
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Engaged! See Her 12.74-Carat Pink Morganite Ring