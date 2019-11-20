Stassi Schroeder loves a good clap back moment — and this time Jax Taylor got in on the action.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, posted a close-up photo of her peep-toe rhinestone dancing shoes on Instagram with the caption, “Backstage tour life 💎💎💎- just a girl out here tryna make Liza Minelli proud with that bling.”

Most of Shroeder’s fans applauded her style — one commented, “I got these shoes because of you ❤️😂” and another quipped, “bury me in these shoes.” But one Internet troll was less complimentary of the post in a now-deleted comment: “Those look like old lady feet,” the Instagram user wrote.

The Basically Stassi star clapped back within minutes, writing “@lisamariegarcia3398 I forgot I’m supposed to be photoshopping everything. Thanks for the reminder.🙄”

Over 100 people came to Shroeder’s defense, including her ex-boyfriend and fellow Vanderpump Rules star, Jax Taylor, whose lengthy response was captured by Comments by Bravo.

“@lisamariegarcia3398 wow, coming from someone who has a womans crotch as her profile picture, you are a real piece of work, you took the time out of your day to leave a sh—y comment on someone’s page that you don’t even know?,” Taylor, who tied the knot to his Vanderpump Rules castmate Brittany Cartwright this summer, wrote.

He continued: “Wow, all that screams is your insecurities, talk about women empowering other women, you are exactly what’s wrong with social media today. I hope she blocks you, you need Jesus sweetie, I feel bad for you,” he added. “All this shows is that you are mad at yourself for amounting to nothing in life so you take out your pathetic existence on people who are successful. 😂😂 @stassischroeder sorry had to do it. 🤷🏻‍♂️”

Shroeder replied, “my hero. Oh the irony, Jax. 😂”

The two dated on and off during the first two seasons of Vanderpump Rules, but it ultimately ended when he revealed he cheated on her multiple times — once was with best friend and fellow castmate Kristen Doute). In the years since, they’ve both moved on (Shroeder is engaged to actor Beau Clark) and forged a platonic friendship.

The fashion blogger even flew from Los Angeles to Kentucky to support Taylor and Cartwright at their wedding in July. She made the trip with Clark, and shared a selfie of the couple on board a plane.

“We coming for y’all!! #JaxGotItWright,” she wrote atop the photo.