There’s going to be another Vanderpump Rules wedding! On Thursday, Bravo stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their engagement by showing off Cartwright’s new 3-carat engagement ring on Instagram, and now we’re breaking down every detail of the gorgeous sparkler.

Taylor popped the question with a cushion-cut halo diamond engagement ring from celebrity L.A.-based jeweler Kyle Chan Design. The jeweler congratulated the couple on Instagram writing, “OMG, 😱💎❤ @mrjaxtaylor @brittany are engaged. Love you both very much and congratulations. Super happy for you both.”

The brand also shared details about the diamond writing that it’s a “GIA certified white diamond, E color, Excellent cut and clarity” and even posted a video of the ring to see it sparkle from every angle.

And Jax wrote a heart-felt thank you to Kyle on his own Instagram, saying he knew Kyle would design exactly what he was after.

“My amazing friend/brother @kylechandesign knocked it out of the park on this ring. I told him a few details but I trusted him and as you can see he came through above and beyond. When I decided to do this he was the only one I wanted to design Brittany’s ring and this is why.. flawless Kyle absolutely flawless.”

Cartwright also thanked Kyle on Instagram calling her rock “gorgeous.”

“What a way to start our summer and season 7,” she captioned a photo of her new ring and new fiancé. “I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now. 💝👑 love can win 💝💝.”

The couple had a very public break up during season 6 of Vanderpump Rules, in response to the fallout around Taylor cheating on Cartwright with their former Sur co-worker, Faith Stowers.

On the Vanderpump Rules reunion show, which aired last month, the couple announced that they got back together. Their reconciliation happened after the death of Taylor’s father, Ronald Cauchi and Taylor realized he wanted to be with Cartwright.

“We’ve kind of weathered the storm,” Taylor told PEOPLE Now in December. “We’re still going through it … but] we’re in a great place now — probably better than we’ve ever been.”