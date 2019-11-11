Now time for some extensions!

Leake set the hairline using Basic B Beauty No Crease Clips to keep hair off the face and dent-free.

Then he parted the hair from behind the ear and pulled it back into an interior ponytail.

Next, he sprayed a boar bristle brush with R+Co Spray Oil and secured with a bungee and added texture using a GHD Curve Wand.

He created an interior braid and wrapped hair extensions around the braid for additional length. Then he pulled back the front sections of and secured them with a bungee elastic hair tie.