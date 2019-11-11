Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Wore a 34-Inch Pony to the People's Choice Awards: Go Behind the Scenes
The Glam Squad
Celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake and makeup artist Anais Cordova were the masterminds behind Brittany’s glam look.
Leake tells PEOPLE that it wouldn’t be a glam session with the star without her dog “Sissy” Monroe sitting in during the getting-ready process, and Friends playing in the background. (According to Brittany’s Instagram story, she watched “The One With Joey’s Award” before the People’s Choice Awards red carpet.)
Waves Ahead
“We went for a natural wave which is a bit different than her typical beach or glam wave,” says Leake. “I wanted the vibe to feel effortless yet fashion-forward so we added some major length using Hidden Crown Hair Clip In Extensions (color #612) to give her a major ponytail.”
He achieved those natural waves by spraying generous amounts of Colorwow Dreamcoat Curly, a super light-weight styling spray that delivers shiny, defined “crunch-free” curls.
Lots of Length
Now time for some extensions!
Leake set the hairline using Basic B Beauty No Crease Clips to keep hair off the face and dent-free.
Then he parted the hair from behind the ear and pulled it back into an interior ponytail.
Next, he sprayed a boar bristle brush with R+Co Spray Oil and secured with a bungee and added texture using a GHD Curve Wand.
He created an interior braid and wrapped hair extensions around the braid for additional length. Then he pulled back the front sections of and secured them with a bungee elastic hair tie.
Powerhouse Products
He applied Leonor Greyl Éclat Naturel styling cream to add separation through ends, ColorWow Root Conceal Powder for the perfect hairline and Extra Shine Spray to polish the sides. Then locked everything in with R+Co Strong Hold Hairspray.
The Pump'ed Up Pony!
Leake made sure the hairstyle complemented Brittany’s metallic House of Hadiyah gown.
“We like to base the glam around her wardrobe. Since this gown had such great shoulders and structure, I knew we wanted to do something clean and pulled off the face,” Leake tells PEOPLE.
Stylist to the Pump Rules Stars
In addition to Brittany, Leake works closely with the cast of the hit Bravo show — and styled Ariana Madix…
Stylist to the Pump Rules Stars Part 2
… Kristen Doute …
Stylist to the Pump Rules Stars Part 3
… and Lala Kent for the People’s Choice Awards.
Supportive Husband
“Jax is usually in and out throughout the process,” Leake says about Brittany’s husband, Jax Taylor. “He lets us do our thing and take over. Typically he’s headed to the gym, working on the yard, or in the garage, but he will definitely let her know how pretty she looks if he comes in toward the end of our glam session.”
Red Carpet Ready
“Brittany is a dream to work with not only for her gorgeous hair, but she’s truly the sweetest person on the inside and a true ray of sunshine,” says Leake.