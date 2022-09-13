Valerie Bertinelli Selling Rings, Shoes She Wore in 2011 Wedding to Tom Vitale: 'Bad Memories Attached'

Valerie Bertinelli is parting ways with the shoes she wore to wed ex Tom Vitale.

The Food Network host — who filed for divorce from Vitale in May after they legally separated in November 2021 — posted a photo of a few items she's handing over to luxury marketplace The RealReal.

"Dropped a few things off with @therealreal," Bertinelli, 62, captioned a series of photos that included sleek brown Jimmy Choo strappy heels complete with diamond studs. In the snap, Bertinelli also held what appeared to be two wedding bands in front of a classic Tiffany & Co. box.

"A couple of Tiffany rings that have some bad memories attached and a pair of shoes I wore to a wedding in January 2011 😉," she said of her items, adding: "They should be up in a couple of weeks! ✨💖."

In the comment section, she received support from her son Wolf Van Halen, 31, whom she shares with her late husband Eddie Van Halen.

"Love you, Ma ❤️❤️❤️," Wolf wrote.

Along with her shoes, Bertinelli is also saying goodbye to her Hollywood Hills home, which she listed for $2.5 million last month.

Bertinelli's decision to put her home on the market follows a lengthy divorce with her estranged ex. Recently, the Hot in Cleveland actress requested a separate trial regarding her prenuptial agreement after Vitale challenged its validity.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Bertinelli filed a 13-page request to bifurcate her marital status from financial issues when her ex asked for $50,000 per month in spousal support.

Vitale, who was married to Bertinelli for more than ten years, tried to block Bertinelli from receiving spousal support along with challenging the validity of the prenup they both signed in 2010.

Amid the back and forth, Bertinelli said she has no desire to get married again.

"I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone," she told Hoda Kotb on the Today show in June. "I'll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren."

When asked if she ever sees herself looking for love again, Bertinelli doubled down. "Oh, God no," she said.

"Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past," Bertinelli added.

The One Day at a Time alum was previously married to Eddie from 1981 to 2007. He died of a stroke at age 65 in October 2020, after suffering from cancers of the throat and lungs.