8 Little Red Dresses That Will Glam Up Your Valentine's Day Plans — No Matter What They Are
2022 is somehow already in full swing, which means that Valentine's Day is just around the corner. While the February holiday may still be a bit more low-key this year due to the ongoing pandemic, that doesn't mean you can't get dressed up at home — and what better way to do so than in a classic red dress?
Whether you're going out to a romantic dinner, staying home to snuggle on the couch, or spending the holiday hanging with single pals, Amazon has a ton of super cute red dresses for Valentine's Day, and so many of them are less than $75. Of course, you don't have to wear the color red in order to honor St. Valentine (or a dress, for that matter.) But there's something so fun about getting all spruced up for the occasion and showing the world, in person or virtually, that you're in the love-filled holiday spirit.
From lacy minis to elegant A-lines to sophisticated long-sleeve options, the eight red dresses below range in style, length, and shade of red, so you can find the one that feels most right for you. Cheers to spreading the love this Valentine's Day and looking gorgeous while doing so!
Relipop Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Dress
With a ruffle hem, wrap front, and waist tie, this pretty dress will add a bright kick to your holiday fun. The cotton fabric is lightweight and soft, and the classic neckline and fit make the dress a good choice for any type of occasion. Complete the look with a pair of heels, flats, or even sneakers — whatever you choose, this fun and vibrant dress will be the star.
Buy It! Relipop Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Dress, $23.99; amazon.com
Woosea Mermaid Evening Cocktail Dress
Want a dress that's bound to steal everyone's attention? This stunning floor-length gown is the one for you. Featuring a high neckline, a bodycon fit, and a long ruffle allowing for just the right amount of open leg, the dress is a genuine showstopper. "Blown away!! Felt amazing in this dress," said one shopper, adding, "It fits like a glove with excellent length. Wore it to a wedding and it was a complete hit."
Buy It! Woosea Mermaid Evening Cocktail Dress, $54.99; amazon.com
PopYoung Casual T-Shirt Dress
If your Valentine's Day plans have more "low-key hangout" than "fancy dinner" vibes, this cute and classic T-shirt dress is a great choice. The material is soft and stretchy, and both the short sleeves and hem are flowy but fitted, ensuring your shape isn't lost. It's the kind of closet essential that you can wear all year long, but it's an especially good pick for February 14.
Buy It! PopYoung Casual T-Shirt Dress, $26.99–$30.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Merokeety Lace Floral Cocktail Dress
Not all red dresses have to be bright and bold! For those who prefer a more subtle hue, consider this beautiful lacy knee-length option. It's fully lined, so there's no need to worry about sheerness, and the eyelash detail in the neckline and hem add an elegant touch. One Amazon reviewer called it "the dress that looks good on everyone!" and added, "It hugs your curves in all the right places and is easily dressed up or can be dressed down if needed!"
Buy It! Merokeety Lace Floral Cocktail Dress, $33.99–$39.09 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Verdusa Ruched Asymmetrical Dress
Going out this Valentine's Day? Then you'll want to check out this sexy and fun asymmetrical mini dress, which features spaghetti straps and ruched material. Reviewers rave about its form-fitting feel and unique design, with one shopper even calling it "the perfect little red dress." Another customer said it "fits like a glove," going on to add that "it hugs everything beautifully" and is the "perfect date dress."
Buy It! Verdusa Ruched Asymmetrical Dress, $30.99; amazon.com
PrettyGarden Lantern Sleeve Tie Waist Cocktail Dress
This cute long-sleeve dress has won stellar reviews for its soft and breathable fabric, fun lantern sleeves, shape-defining belted waist, and serious versatility. "You can pair this dress with so many different types of shoes based on the look you are going for," wrote one customer, while another commented, "I love that you can adjust the tie to be as tight or loose as needed. Since the ends of the sleeves are super stretchy you can tuck them up like I did OR wear them all the way down too." So many options!
Buy It! PrettyGarden Lantern Sleeve Tie Waist Cocktail Dress, $34.89; amazon.com
Wild Meadow Bib Front Knit Dress
"Adore the fit and feel of this midi dress! It's lightweight and breathable which makes it ideal for the summer time, and the cutouts on the back are so cute," wrote one happy shopper after purchasing this bold, flirty dress. If you're somewhere cold, you can layer a long-sleeve top underneath and wear it with a cardigan or leather jacket — really, the soft jersey material and bright color will look good with anything.
Buy It! Wild Meadow Bib Front Knit Dress, $23.90 (orig. $29.90); amazon.com
Caeneus Exercise Dress
Yes, this is technically a workout dress, but with such a cute style and shape, you'll want to rock it outside the gym, too — especially if your Valentine's Day plans involve running around town all night long. The built-in shorts and side pockets are seriously helpful (and not bulky), and the pretty color and racerback straps give the dress a chic, fashionable look that will make you stand out wherever you choose to spend the holiday.
Buy It! Caeneus Exercise Dress, $29.99; amazon.com
