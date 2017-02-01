Shop the Perfect Outfit, No Matter What Your Valentine's Day Plans

From a casual night in to dinner and a show, we have your ideal date outfit to turn him into the heart-eyes emoji
By Sarah Ball
Updated February 02, 2017 05:06 PM

A Night Out On The Town

Get The Look!

Likely Top, $128; likely.nyc

Blank NYC Pants, $98; blanknyc.com

Baublebar Earrings, $48; baublebar.com

Mango Similar: $39.99; shop.mango.com

Imagine Vince Camuto Heels, $150; vincecamuto.com

Romantic Dinner

Get The Look!

Vici Dress, $68; vicicollection.com

J. Crew Earrings, $65; jcrew.com

Steve Madden Heels, $79.99; dillards.com

Halston Heritage Bag, $225; halston.com

Out For Cocktails

Get The Look!

Mango Dress, $49.99; shop.mango.com

Forever21 Earrings, $9.99; forever21.com

DVF Clutch, $128; dvf.com

Lulu's Heels, $32; lulus.com

Dinner and a Show

Get The Look!

BB Dakota Dress, $105; shopbop.com

Alexis Bittar Cuff, $175; alexisbittar.com

Kayu Clutch, $205; bloomingdales.com

Express Heels, $69.90; express.com

Brunch Date

Get The Look!

Reformation Dress, $248; thereformation.com

Henri Bendel Earrings, $88; henribendel.com

Rebecca Minkoff Bag, $195; rebeccaminkoff.com

Marc Fisher Heels, $89.96; nordstrom.com

Live Music and Drinks

Get The Look!

Rebecca Taylor Dress, $395; rebeccataylor.com

Eddie Borgo Earrings, $160; neimanmarcus.com

Topshop Bag, $55; us.topshop.com

Alice and Olivia Heels, $169.99; saksoff5th.com

A Casual Night In

Get The Look!

Topshop Sweater dress, $75; us.topshop.com

Sole Society Bracelet, $29.95; solesociety.com

Michael Kors Tote, $298; michaelkors.com

Zara Booties, $119; zara.com

