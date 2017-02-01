Shop the Perfect Outfit, No Matter What Your Valentine's Day Plans
A Night Out On The Town
Get The Look!
Likely Top, $128; likely.nyc
Blank NYC Pants, $98; blanknyc.com
Baublebar Earrings, $48; baublebar.com
Mango Similar: $39.99; shop.mango.com
Imagine Vince Camuto Heels, $150; vincecamuto.com
Romantic Dinner
Get The Look!
Vici Dress, $68; vicicollection.com
J. Crew Earrings, $65; jcrew.com
Steve Madden Heels, $79.99; dillards.com
Halston Heritage Bag, $225; halston.com
Out For Cocktails
Get The Look!
Mango Dress, $49.99; shop.mango.com
Forever21 Earrings, $9.99; forever21.com
DVF Clutch, $128; dvf.com
Lulu's Heels, $32; lulus.com
Dinner and a Show
Get The Look!
BB Dakota Dress, $105; shopbop.com
Alexis Bittar Cuff, $175; alexisbittar.com
Kayu Clutch, $205; bloomingdales.com
Express Heels, $69.90; express.com
Brunch Date
Get The Look!
Reformation Dress, $248; thereformation.com
Henri Bendel Earrings, $88; henribendel.com
Rebecca Minkoff Bag, $195; rebeccaminkoff.com
Marc Fisher Heels, $89.96; nordstrom.com
Live Music and Drinks
Get The Look!
Rebecca Taylor Dress, $395; rebeccataylor.com
Eddie Borgo Earrings, $160; neimanmarcus.com
Topshop Bag, $55; us.topshop.com
Alice and Olivia Heels, $169.99; saksoff5th.com
A Casual Night In
Get The Look!
Topshop Sweater dress, $75; us.topshop.com
Sole Society Bracelet, $29.95; solesociety.com
Michael Kors Tote, $298; michaelkors.com
Zara Booties, $119; zara.com