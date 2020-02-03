6 Ways to Upgrade Valentine's Day

Candy is the No. 1 gift for Valentine’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation. Whether you’re making your own mix—companies like Godiva and See's Candies let you customize a collection—or buying a chocolate box at the drugstore, follow our guide below to get straight to the good stuff.

1. See a treat wrapped in shiny foil? It’s either hiding a liquid center (think cherry cordials) or is simply a solid chocolate candy.

2. Oval or round pieces often have soft centers—like ganache or buttercream— because the filling is piped or scooped before being dipped in chocolate.

3. Colorful designs hint at what’s inside. Orange dots may signal citrus gelée; white slashes could mean coconut; a sprinkle of green powder is likely matcha.

4. A good rule of thumb: Soft caramels are often square, and chewier caramels are generally rectangular.

5. Nut-filled chocolates are the easiest to spot in the box, with their chunky, bumpy textures.