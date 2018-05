Engaging in a serioius sweat sesh is one fool proof way to not only lift your mood but clear your mind. Taryn Toomey’s The Class also has the added benefit of feeling like a transformative, aura-cleansing full-body meditation. Plus, if the workout doesn’t leave you feeling more balanced, maybe the crystals she’s embedded in her new NYC studio’s floors will.

Buy It! The Class by Taryn Toomey Gift Certificate–5 Classes, $165; mindbodyonline.com