Valentine's Day Gifts to Impress Any Beauty Fanatic

These ideas make Valentine's Day shopping a little bit easier for your special someone

By Kaitlyn Frey January 31, 2022 08:30 AM
Jo Malone London Red Roses Cologne

Credit: Jo Malone

A bouquet of fresh flowers can only last so long, but this special soft rose scent creates a romantic memory for years to come. 

Buy It! Jo Malone London Special-Edition Red Roses Cologne, $145; sephora.com

Charlotte Tilbury Glow Kit

Credit: Charlotte Tilbury

When you lock eyes with your loved one after scoring them the liquid blush and highlighter TikTok can't stop talking about, you'll know you scored the perfect gift. 

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Best Selling Glow Superstars Makeup Kit, $85; charlottetilbury.com

Massage Gift Card

You always feel good when giving a gift to someone you love. But giving the gift of relaxation is sure to make you feel ahh-mazing. (Fun fact: If you buy a $100 gift card in stores through 2/14/22, you'll get a $20 promo card for you to spend on yourself.)

BUY IT! Massage Envy gift card, $100; massageenvy.com

Chanel N°1 Lip and Cheek Balm

Credit: Chanel Beauty

Chanel's creamy lip and cheek duo makes for the best luxe Valentine's Day find under $50. 

Buy It! Chanel N°1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm, $45; chanel.com

Vitruvi Diffuser

Credit: Vitruvi

This pink porcelain diffuser makes any space feel like it's been transformed into a serene spa. 

Buy It! Vitruvi Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser, $119; nordstrom.com

NARS Cheek Palette

Credit: NARS Cosmetics

What better than a hot pink palette on Valentine's Day? This one features three brand-new glowy shades that flatter all skin tones. 

Buy It! NARS Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette, $60; nordstrom.com

Fresh Floral Recovery Calming Mask

Credit: Fresh

The overnight treatment —made with passionflower, cornflower, cherry blossom and peony extracts — is the perfect present for that skincare-obsessed special someone. 

Buy It! Fresh Floral Recovery Calming Mask, $68; freshbeauty.com 

Venus et Fleur Candle

Credit: Venus et Fleur

One whiff of this heavenly floral scent will send sparks flying. The blush pink soy-coconut wax makes for an even more romantic gift.

Buy It! Venus et Fleur Nue Tuberose Candle, $129; venusetfleur.com

Balmain Hair Couture Set

This luxe set will keep your loved one's hair looking as glam as the models walking the Balmain catwalk.

Buy It! Balmain Hair Couture Signature Foundation Limited Edition Giftset, $95; balmainhair.us

Nécessaire The Body Essentials

Credit: Nécessaire

The trio of soothing eucalyptus-scented body care will keep your loved one's skin smooth, soft and smelling oh-so-good. 

Buy It! Nécessaire The Body Essentials, $60; necessaire.com

La Perla Lipstick

Credit: La Perla Beauty

Created by the iconic luxury lingerie label, this La Perla lipstick is just as stunning as it is sexy.

Buy It! La Perla Matte Silk Lipstick, $56; beautybylaperla.com

Saje Mini Facial Kit

Credit: Saje

The kickstart to an at-home spa session: a pore-clearing face mask and radiance-boosting oil. Just grab a bottle of wine and your gift is ready to go.

Buy It! Saje Fresh Faced Mini Facial Kit, $38; saje.com

Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish Set

Credit: Deborah Lippmann

From the dusty rose to muted mauve, every shade in this pretty pink polish set is a stunner.

Buy It! Deborah Lippmann Simply Irresistible 6-piece Set, $36; bluemercury.com

