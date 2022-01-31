Valentine's Day Gifts to Impress Any Beauty Fanatic
These ideas make Valentine's Day shopping a little bit easier for your special someone
Jo Malone London Red Roses Cologne
A bouquet of fresh flowers can only last so long, but this special soft rose scent creates a romantic memory for years to come.
Buy It! Jo Malone London Special-Edition Red Roses Cologne, $145; sephora.com
Charlotte Tilbury Glow Kit
When you lock eyes with your loved one after scoring them the liquid blush and highlighter TikTok can't stop talking about, you'll know you scored the perfect gift.
Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Best Selling Glow Superstars Makeup Kit, $85; charlottetilbury.com
Massage Gift Card
You always feel good when giving a gift to someone you love. But giving the gift of relaxation is sure to make you feel ahh-mazing. (Fun fact: If you buy a $100 gift card in stores through 2/14/22, you'll get a $20 promo card for you to spend on yourself.)
BUY IT! Massage Envy gift card, $100; massageenvy.com
Chanel N°1 Lip and Cheek Balm
Chanel's creamy lip and cheek duo makes for the best luxe Valentine's Day find under $50.
Buy It! Chanel N°1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm, $45; chanel.com
Vitruvi Diffuser
This pink porcelain diffuser makes any space feel like it's been transformed into a serene spa.
Buy It! Vitruvi Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser, $119; nordstrom.com
NARS Cheek Palette
What better than a hot pink palette on Valentine's Day? This one features three brand-new glowy shades that flatter all skin tones.
Buy It! NARS Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette, $60; nordstrom.com
Fresh Floral Recovery Calming Mask
The overnight treatment —made with passionflower, cornflower, cherry blossom and peony extracts — is the perfect present for that skincare-obsessed special someone.
Buy It! Fresh Floral Recovery Calming Mask, $68; freshbeauty.com
Venus et Fleur Candle
One whiff of this heavenly floral scent will send sparks flying. The blush pink soy-coconut wax makes for an even more romantic gift.
Buy It! Venus et Fleur Nue Tuberose Candle, $129; venusetfleur.com
Balmain Hair Couture Set
This luxe set will keep your loved one's hair looking as glam as the models walking the Balmain catwalk.
Buy It! Balmain Hair Couture Signature Foundation Limited Edition Giftset, $95; balmainhair.us
Nécessaire The Body Essentials
The trio of soothing eucalyptus-scented body care will keep your loved one's skin smooth, soft and smelling oh-so-good.
Buy It! Nécessaire The Body Essentials, $60; necessaire.com
La Perla Lipstick
Created by the iconic luxury lingerie label, this La Perla lipstick is just as stunning as it is sexy.
Buy It! La Perla Matte Silk Lipstick, $56; beautybylaperla.com
Saje Mini Facial Kit
The kickstart to an at-home spa session: a pore-clearing face mask and radiance-boosting oil. Just grab a bottle of wine and your gift is ready to go.
Buy It! Saje Fresh Faced Mini Facial Kit, $38; saje.com
Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish Set
From the dusty rose to muted mauve, every shade in this pretty pink polish set is a stunner.
Buy It! Deborah Lippmann Simply Irresistible 6-piece Set, $36; bluemercury.com