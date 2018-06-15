All the Details on DWTS Star Jenna Johnson's Huge Diamond Engagement Ring from Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna Johnson‘s sparkling Dancing With the Stars costumes aren’t the only eye-catching pieces she’ll be wearing on the dance floor. The 24-year-old dancer just got engaged to her boyfriend and fellow DWTS pro, Valentin Chmerkovskiy — and the ring sparkles a whole lot more than anything she’s ever worn on the show.

After proposing to Johnson in Venice, Italy on Thursday, Chmerkovskiy shared a photo of his new fiancée and the ring, which sparkled just as much as her metallic dress. The DWTS star simply captioned captioned the shot, “Fiancée.” And Johnson also shared the same photo, writing “He put a ring on it💍 #engaged.”

Valentin Chmerkovskiy / Instagram

The ring, which was designed by Val and Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co., is made up of a seemingly large rectangular cushion-cut diamond with a diamond halo and a pavé diamond band.

“Val came to us once he knew he was ready to pop the question and we walked him through the process and helped him design an incredible engagement ring for Jenna,” a representative from the brand tells PEOPLE, adding that the entire process took a month.

As for his decision to propose in the Italian city, Chmerkovskiy told PEOPLE that he’s known since he was a teenager that one day he would get down on one knee there.

“When I was 17, I visited Venice for the first time and thought it was the most romantic place in the world. I promised myself then that the next time I would come back to Venice was to propose to the woman I’d want to spend the rest of my life with,” Chmerkovskiy tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “Fifteen years later I kept my word. It was perfect.”

Chmerkovskiy adds of Johnson, “My life has changed because of [her,] and I find myself to be the best version of myself that I’ve ever been. She’s awesome.”

The couple dated off-and-on beginning in 2015 but began publicly sharing their love story in 2017 — most publicly sharing a passionate kiss on the season 25 finale of DWTS.