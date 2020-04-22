Val Chmerkovskiy's Wife Jenna Johnson Chops Off His Ponytail While Giving Him a 'Quarantine Haircut'

Image zoom Val Chmerkovskiy/instagram

Val Chmerkovskiy has a new look thanks to his wife Jenna Johnson!

On Tuesday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 34, shared a video of Johnson, 26, chopping off his ponytail in a dramatic “quarantine haircut” as a part of the couple’s new Instagram video series amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I love my wife, so I let her give me a haircut,” he captioned the inaugural episode of their online show. “Let us know which videos you would like to see from us while we Quarantine!”

The dancer added, “Tag someone you would trust to shave your head!!”

Johnson — casually dressed in a Pink Floyd T-shirt and grey sweatpants — starts off the four-minute clip by trimming the sides of Chmerkovskiy’s head with an electric shearer. After buzzing off some of the hair, the So You Think You Can Dance alum then bunches up her husband’s long tresses into a ponytail before snipping it off with a pair of scissors.

“Still super long,” she says with a laugh as Chmerkovskiy’s remaining locks fall past his eyes.

Johnson then goes back in to shave the rest of Chmerkovskiy’s hair.

“Babe, you look hot!” she gushes after buzzing off half of his hair.

“Honey, I just hope I don’t have any bald spots that I don’t know about,” Chmerkovskiy quips.

After shaving off the rest of his hair, Johnson asks her husband, “Do you regret it?”

“No, I don’t regret anything,” he responds.

At one point in the sweet video ends, Chmerkovskiy holds his chopped hair in the palm of his hands as Johnson remarks, “It’s like I shaved a poodle!”

“Thanks, honey,” Chmerkovskiy tells his wife while giving her a high-five. The two then share several sweet kisses before ending the video by asking their fans what they should film for the next episode of their show.

In addition to celebrating their birthdays together in recent weeks, Chmerkovskiy and Johnson feted their one-year wedding anniversary on April 12 while social distancing in their home.

Earlier in April, Johnson opened up about their first year of marriage to PEOPLE, saying that life as Mrs. Chmerkovskiy “has been full of adventure to say the least!”

“It’s been absolutely blissful to have Val as my husband, and I didn’t know I could be even more in love with him than I already was,” the pro dancer said. “I can’t wait for eternity with him by my side.”

Due to the current state of the world, Johnson also noted that “obviously our first year of marriage hasn’t been all rainbows and butterflies,” but added that her husband “makes it feel like it has.”

“During the greatest or the worst times, without a doubt Val knows how to put the biggest smile on my face and make me feel like I am on top of the world,” Johnson shared. “He has a way of making me believe I can accomplish or do anything my heart desires. I love him for that.”

For Chmerkovskiy, he said that the first year of marriage to Johnson has “felt like a rebirth of sorts.”

“Marrying Jenna, and this past year in general, has brought me back to family even more,” he explained. “Jenna and I are a unit and her family is now mine and mine is hers, and to be honest, very few people outside of that tribe do I lose sleep over anymore.”

