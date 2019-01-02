Usher Styles His Hair in a Retro Pompadour for Rat Pack-Themed Party: See His Transformation

Usher rocked a new hairstyle for the new year!

The 40-year-old R&B artist showed off his expertly styled new look on his Instagram Story and Instagram Live before heading out to a rat pack-themed New Year’s bash.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Usher documented the entire lengthy process to achieve his hairstyle, starting by blowing out his coils and then curling his hair with an iron. “Long hair don’t care!” he said as he sat back and watched the transformation happen.

Usher/Instagram

Once his hair was locked into place with lots of hairspray and gel, Usher couldn’t stop showing off his ’50s-inspired slick style.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

“This ain’t going nowhere. I can’t stop touching it! I’m like the black Superman,” he joked on Instagram Live.

Usher/Instagram

Usher/Instagram

Usher/Instagram

As he flaunted his fresh bad boy look, Usher added, “Something new, something to look at. There’s going to be a lot of changes next year. Really give less of a f—.”

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes

Fans had a lot to say about Usher’s on-point costume. “Bro somebody on Instagram said that usher looks like the mayor of whoville😂,” one Twitter user joked.

Another fan said, “Damn. Who…Usher tryna be?! I thought perms went out years ago 😂😂😂.”

Usher’s viral hairstyle comes just days after news broke that the star and estranged wife Grace Miguel are moving forward with their split following three years of marriage.

In a court document obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast, the singer, 40, filed for divorce on Friday in Georgia. His filing comes nine months after they announced their separation in March.

The pair previously confirmed the breakup in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives,” the statement read. “The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”