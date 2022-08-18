The Child Finalists in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships Turn Heads with the Famed Hairstyle

The long and the short of it: 36 kids and teens are vying for the ultimate honor, USA Mullet Champion, with voting open through Aug. 19

By
Published on August 18, 2022 03:29 PM
Cash McCoy, Finalists in Mullet USA competition
Photo: USA Mullet Championships

The mullet is having a moment!

Long-known with hardly a short list of nicknames, the polarizing hairstyle is poised to send a couple of boys into the USA Mullet Championships winner's circle later this fall.

The Michigan-based organization has released the names—and more importantly––pictures of the 36 total finalists, with voting for the kids and teens divisions closing Aug. 19.

Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, Wisconsin, is among the 25 finalists in the kids division.

The 8-year-old, whose strawberry-blond locks are styled into mini-mohawk on top with cascading shoulder-length curls, told CBS Minnesota that he's waited awhile for the world to see his mullet.

"Last year my parents found out about it, but it already started, so then we did it this year," he told the station.

Cash McCoy, Finalists in Mullet USA competition
USA Mullet Championships

Participants paid a $10 registration fee that benefits the Michigan Wig Foundation, per the outlet.

The finalists across both divisions sport a variety of mullet styles. Another Emmett––Emmett Miller of Carthage, N.C.––mixes perfectly straight bangs with a partly shorn look that gives way to long blond hair.

Meanwhile, red-haired Cash Mccoy of Ulysses, Kentucky, boasts a full wavy head of hair up top, paired with relatively straight cascading locks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

As of Thursday morning, the organization posted on Facebook that La Joya, Texas's Epic Orta was leading the way in the kids division with 3,665 votes, while Cayden Kershaw, of Wausau, Wisconsin, was in first place with 1,443 votes.

The winners are set to take home $2,500 for the top prize, according to CBS.

Related Articles
Jennie Kim of Black Pink
Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Lizzo Celebrates Six Emmy Nominations for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: 'Nicole Kidman Might Be There!'
Lizzo Celebrates Six Emmy Nominations for 'Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' : 'Nicole Kidman Might Be There!'
Eminem; Dolly Parton
From Eminem to Dolly Parton, Meet the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
Meet the Diverse Class of SI Swimsuit Swim Search Finalists;
Meet the Diverse Class of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 's 2022 Swim Search Finalists
NOA Kirel Kang Daniel Ayra Starr
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark in 2022
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on vacation
Sizzling Celebrity Swimsuit Photos of 2022
Tiger Woods plays his shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022
When Will Tiger Woods Play in a Golf Tournament Next? He Wants to Return to 'Favorite Course'
best dressed BET AWARDS
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 BET Awards
Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas Wins 2022 PGA Championship After Playoff Showdown with Will Zalatoris
jessica chastain; hugh jackman; jennifer hudson; tony awards 2022
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Tony Awards
Lorde performs on The Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England
Lorde Shows Off New Blonde Hair While Performing at 2022 Glastonbury Music Festival 
Paralympic Medal Count
How Many Medals Did Team USA Win at the 2022 Winter Paralympics?
amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
All the Can't-Miss Looks from the 2022 amfAR Cannes Gala
vanessa hudgens outfits at the MTV Movie Awards 2022
See All of Vanessa Hudgens' Show-Stopping Outfits at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards