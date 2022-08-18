The Child Finalists in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships Turn Heads with the Famed Hairstyle

The mullet is having a moment!

Long-known with hardly a short list of nicknames, the polarizing hairstyle is poised to send a couple of boys into the USA Mullet Championships winner's circle later this fall.

The Michigan-based organization has released the names—and more importantly––pictures of the 36 total finalists, with voting for the kids and teens divisions closing Aug. 19.

Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, Wisconsin, is among the 25 finalists in the kids division.

The 8-year-old, whose strawberry-blond locks are styled into mini-mohawk on top with cascading shoulder-length curls, told CBS Minnesota that he's waited awhile for the world to see his mullet.

"Last year my parents found out about it, but it already started, so then we did it this year," he told the station.

USA Mullet Championships

Participants paid a $10 registration fee that benefits the Michigan Wig Foundation, per the outlet.

The finalists across both divisions sport a variety of mullet styles. Another Emmett––Emmett Miller of Carthage, N.C.––mixes perfectly straight bangs with a partly shorn look that gives way to long blond hair.

Meanwhile, red-haired Cash Mccoy of Ulysses, Kentucky, boasts a full wavy head of hair up top, paired with relatively straight cascading locks.

As of Thursday morning, the organization posted on Facebook that La Joya, Texas's Epic Orta was leading the way in the kids division with 3,665 votes, while Cayden Kershaw, of Wausau, Wisconsin, was in first place with 1,443 votes.

The winners are set to take home $2,500 for the top prize, according to CBS.