The Internet Can’t Get Enough of This $15 Workout Set

TikTok is continuing to influence our shopping — from introducing us to the one thing that could save heavy sleepers from disastrous mornings to discovering a pet hair remover that actually works. Need more proof? Amazon devoted an entire page to viral internet discoveries, so shopping these social media-approved finds is easier than ever.
Among the hundreds of items is a high-quality workout set starting at just $15. That's right. You get a workout top and a pair of leggings for the same price as a quick lunch out.
The Olchee two-piece set isn't your average gymwear. The matching combination looks so similar to and equally as stylish as the athleisure that celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber are always photographed in. It's the kind of outfit that you'll feel confident and cool in without sacrificing any comfort.
TikTok users seem to have discovered the color-coordinated duo in early 2021 when @lexxhidalgo showed off the set in multiple colors to her 1.5 million followers. In the video, she displays how squat-proof it is and compares the quality to that of a pricier Lululemon set. Since then, more than 800,000 people have liked the clip.
And she's not the only one impressed with the quality. Amazon shoppers have given the set an average 4.1-star rating. They say that along with the tummy compression, the nylon and spandex material hugs your body in a way that creates curves, not discomfort.
One reviewer wrote that they are "honestly so impressed with this set" thanks to its "ribbed soft material," adding that "it holds everything in to make your body look poppin'." Another said that the set is "such a dream to slip on" because it's "super comfortable [and] hugs all the right places to give an hourglass figure."
The high-waisted leggings and matching sports bra come in 23 color and fit combinations, including some biker shorts and some with long sleeve tops. Sizewise, you can pick from small to extra-large options, but reviewers recommend sizing up for best results.
It's rare to find a workout top or pair of leggings that cost just $15, better yet a combination of the two at that price. Don't waste any time and shop this eye-catching set below. The people of the internet will support you.
