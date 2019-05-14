Thousands of Women Are Obsessed with This Adorable Beach Cover Up — and It’s Less Than $25 on Amazon

Summer is just around the corner, and with the change in season comes backyard BBQs, weekend getaways, and of course sunny days spent at the beach. In fact, summer is so close that if you haven’t found a new swimsuit cover up to add to your warm-weather wardrobe, now is definitely the time!

Thankfully, you don’t have to look far to find a great option. Amazon customers seem to have already found the perfect cover up to wear on beach days and trips to the pool with this adorable summer shift dress by Urban CoCo. The airy boho-inspired frock is incredibly lightweight and features stylish ¾-length lotus leaf style sleeves. Besides being made from a silky material that’s super soft and comfortable, the adorable tunic dress also hits right above the knee, and it has an open neckline that makes it super easy to slip on and off.

With details like that, it comes as no surprise that many Amazon customers are obsessed with the stylish cover-up which has over 1,100 perfect five-star reviews. One customer said she loved the colorful dress so much, she wanted “one in every color.”

Buy It! Urban CoCo Summer Shift Dress, $18.85–$20.85; amazon.com

“I don’t usually write reviews, but I’ve worn this dress a few times since purchasing it, and have gotten so many compliments on it,” said one reviewer. “I just had to share. Such a great dress at a great price. I originally bought it to wear as a swimsuit cover up, but like it so much, that I’ve been wearing it as a dress. After wearing it the first time, I bought another one in a different color. In my opinion, this is the perfect summer dress!”

“10+++ STARS! Oh my God, I love this dress, perfect fit, very comfortable, great quality fabric, the design is unique! I am so very happy with my purchase, excellent value for the money,” raved another.

While most customers purchased it as a beach cover up, many said it was cute enough to be dressed up and worn for a night out on the town. Some shoppers even said they also like to wear the versatile piece as a summery top over their favorite pair of jeans or leggings. The tunic ranges in size from small to XXL, but you should opt for the larger size if you’re between sizes — some customers did note that it tends to run small.

The best part? This top-rated cover up is totally affordable (seriously, prices range from just $19 to $21 depending on which style you choose), meaning you can shop more than one dress at a time. And with 28 insanely cute patterns and prints to choose from, you’re definitely going to want multiple colorways hanging in your closet this summer.

