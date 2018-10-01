Urban Outfitters Is Selling a Kim Kardashian-esque 'Influencer' Halloween Costume

Courtesy Urban Outfitters

If you’re looking for a Halloween costume idea that will get you all the likes on Instagram, Urban Outfitters just created a full-proof idea.

The retailer is selling an "Influencer" Halloween costume that will have you looking like you just stepped straight out of a Yeezy ad. The costume consists of a gray sports bra and leggings and is styled with paparazzi-blocking oversize frames, a ball cap and “dad” sneakers that looks exactly like a look from Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 6 campaign.

Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton both modeled the look earlier this year in the street style-themed shoot for the brand wearing a nearly-identical outfit.

The costume has been blowing up Twitter with many who are bewildered by the idea — and the hefty price tag. The $59 costume comes with the bra and leggings, but sunglasses, sneakers, long blonde wig (and thousands of Instagram followers) are all sold separately.

hahaha what world do we live in. @UrbanOutfitters I need to see the sales data on this "Influencer Costume" 🤣 https://t.co/zbZ4EJuM9C #Halloween pic.twitter.com/o1lCuvCoE0 — bani (@Baniohyeah) September 28, 2018

'Influencer' Halloween costume manages to be both brilliant and stupid – https://t.co/iAsZUodtlG – https://t.co/XmeUymeMMP pic.twitter.com/Y78QLlIThD — Walter Carvalho (@recentnews18) September 28, 2018

Urban Outfitters selling “ Influencer” Halloween costume 💀😂 Does it come with 100k followers too? — ᴋɪᴍ ʟᴇᴇ (@OfficialKimlee) September 29, 2018

Oh my…I just can’t with this. https://t.co/I3ZiWz7F3b — Erin Myers (@erinmyers) September 28, 2018

If you want to complete your look with each accessory, you can buy the sneakers ($70), wig ($16) and baseball cap ($10) all at Urban Outfitters.