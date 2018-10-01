Urban Outfitters Is Selling a Kim Kardashian-esque 'Influencer' Halloween Costume

If you’re looking for a Halloween costume idea that will get you all the likes on Instagram, Urban Outfitters just created a full-proof idea.
The retailer is selling an "Influencer" Halloween costume that will have you looking like you just stepped straight out of a Yeezy ad. The costume consists of a gray sports bra and leggings and is styled with paparazzi-blocking oversize frames, a ball cap and “dad” sneakers that looks exactly like a look from Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 6 campaign.
Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton both modeled the look earlier this year in the street style-themed shoot for the brand wearing a nearly-identical outfit.
RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West’s Behavior ‘Can Be Exhausting’ for Kim Kardashian: Source
RELATED: Yandy Made a Sexy Handmaid’s Tale Halloween Costume – and People Are Furious
The costume has been blowing up Twitter with many who are bewildered by the idea — and the hefty price tag. The $59 costume comes with the bra and leggings, but sunglasses, sneakers, long blonde wig (and thousands of Instagram followers) are all sold separately.
If you want to complete your look with each accessory, you can buy the sneakers ($70), wig ($16) and baseball cap ($10) all at Urban Outfitters.