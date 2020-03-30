Everything in Urban Outfitters' Sale Section Is an Extra 50% Off — Today Only!

Image zoom

Mondays are normally our least favorite day of the week, but thanks to Urban Outfitters, today is a major exception. For one day only — Monday, March 30 — the retailer’s Deal of the Day is slashing prices in half across its entire sale section. Yes, you can shop all sale items for an additional 50 percent off!

Whether you’re looking to stock up on some comfy work-from-home basics, refresh your spring wardrobe with cute jumpsuits and dresses, or update your beauty collection, this is the opportunity to do so for way less.

There’s no promo code needed, either: Just add your favorites to your shopping cart, and the discount will be automatically applied for you at checkout.

We’re already eyeing a cute bralette on sale for just $5, a cozy pullover top for $13, and these BDG girlfriend jeans for only $20. Be sure to check out the beauty sale section, too! There are some fabulous deals on skincare, makeup, and bath products, including this CBD bath salt blend that you can score for just $10 and Benefit Cosmetics’ Hello Happy Soft Blur Foundation, on sale for less than $8.

Items and sizes are selling out quickly, so scroll down to check out our top eight sale picks before Urban Outfitters’ Deal of the Day ends tonight.

Buy It! Out From Under Vivian V-Neck Pullover Top, $12.50 at checkout (orig. $44); urbanoutfitters.com

Buy It! UO Easy Ruffle Jumpsuit, $20 at checkout (orig. $79); urbanoutfitters.com

Buy It! BDG Girlfriend Destroyed Hem High-Waisted Jean Light Wash, $20 at checkout (orig. $59); urbanoutffiter.com

Buy It! Out From Under Lacey Racerback Triangle Bralette, $5 at checkout (orig. $20); urbanoutfitters.com

Buy It! UO Gabby Babydoll Mini Dress, $20 at checkout (orig. $59); urbanoutfitters.com

Buy It! Fresh Bombs CBD Fizzy Dust, $10 at checkout (orig. $25); urbanoutfitters.com

Buy It! Benefit Cosmetics Hello Happy Soft Blur Foundation, $7.50 at checkout (orig. $29); urbanoutfitters.com

Buy It! Ohii Before + After Vitamin C Mask, $7.50 at checkout (orig. $24); urbanoutfitters.com