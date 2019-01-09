Urban Decay Launched a Brand-New Brow Line — And It's Only Available at This Surprising Store

If you want to start 2019 with some fresh beauty finds, Urban Decay has you covered with its brand-new Street Style Brow Collection. The mega-popular beauty brand just launched the collection yesterday on QVC, where you can snag it now before it’s available anywhere else. Complete with a two-step primer and color, an eyebrow pencil and ink stain duo, and a waterproof finishing gel, this eyebrow line includes everything you need for killer brows this year.

Along with its renowned Naked palettes, Urban Decay is known for offering some of the best eyebrow makeup around — like the best-selling Brow Box and the Urban Decay Brow Beater eyebrow pencil and brush. If you’re a fan of these super popular products, you can trust that this new brow line will be on par with the others. Check out the collection below to get in on these brow must-haves. Since they’re only available on QVC, you’ll have to act fast before they sell out — the Double Down Brow Putty and Brow Guide Stencil Pack already did!

Brow Blade Styling Ink Pencil

With a waterproof eyebrow pencil on one end and an ink stain on the other, this multi-use styling pencil allows you to easily create detailed, defined arches. The buildable color makes this is a great option if you’re looking for the best eyebrow pencil to fill in sparse brows, and it’s available in four different shades, so you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect match.

Buy it! Urban Decay Brow Blade Styling Ink Pencil, $26; QVC.com

Brow Endowed Brow Volumizer Primer Color

The two-in-one Brow Endowed Volumizer Primer allows you to further customize your brow shape and color with a brow primer on one end and a waterproof, tinted volumizer on the other, plus two applicator brushes. Available in four shades, this multi-use formula offers a quick way to boost up light-colored or thinning brows.

Buy it! Urban Decay Brow Endowed Brow Volumizer Primer Color, $28; QVC.com

Waterproof Brow Finish Gel

The final step in your brow routine, this waterproof finishing gel uses a long-lasting formula that’ll lock in shape and color for up to 16 hours. It also has a handy brow brush for easy application and comes in a clear or tinted gel.

Buy it! Urban Decay Waterproof Brow Finishing Gel, $21; QVC.com