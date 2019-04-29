It’s been nearly as hard to get your hands on the most anticipated makeup collab of the year as it has been to kill the Night King. After dropping just before the HBO hit series’ final season premiere, tons of Urban Decay’s Game of Thrones-inspired makeup collection sold out. But, one day after the epic Battle of Winterfell, it has finally been restocked at some of your favorite beauty retailers, Sephora and Ulta.

Inspired by the Seven Kingdoms and the women of Westeros, the 13-piece collection is the ultimate collector’s item for fans ready to commemorate the eighth and final season of GoT. The standout product is the jewel-toned eye shadow palette which, when opened, includes a 3-D pop-up of the show’s iconic Iron Throne.

The 20-shade palette, which retails for $65, features an array of wearable neutral colors, deep metallics and stunning shimmer shades. It also includes four transformer shadows, which can be mixed with any other hue so makeup lovers can cocktail their own custom color.

Besides the massive shadow arsenal, Urban Decay’s exciting new line includes a three-pan Mother of Dragons-inspired highlighter palette, frosty eye liner pencils in four different colors, four creamy lipsticks, and a lip and cheek stain (inspired by the High Valyrian command for “dragonfire”).

To tie the whole collection together, the cosmetics company also designed two one-of-a-kind tools unlike any makeup brushes you’ve ever seen before. One large, fluffy eye shadow brush (best for blending) pays homage to Jon Snow’s Longclaw sword, while another flat shadow brush (to pack color on the lids) looks just like Arya Stark’s needle — which are both already sold out!

Other products from the collection are selling out quick too, so you’d better hurry if you want to get your hands on some of the coolest limited-edition makeup in Westeros. Keep scrolling to see what’s still available to shop!

