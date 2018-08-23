Urban Decay

Makeup lovers: grab your tissues.

After eight years on the market, Urban Decay announced this morning it will be discontinuing the original Naked eye shadow palette

Since its launch in 2010, the iconic neutral-toned palette brought in over $1 billion with 30 million sold altogether. After its success, Urban Decay continued the Naked franchise with the launch of Naked 2, Naked 2 Basics, Naked 3, Naked Heat, Naked Petite Heat, Naked Flushed, Naked Skin Shapeshifter and Naked Ultimate Basics palettes.

“Saying goodbye to Naked is extremely bittersweet,” Urban Decay founding partner Wende Zomnir said in a release. “It was a big moment in our history. It’s a little painful to leave your past behind, but it’s also essential to always evolve. I will forever miss Naked, but we plan to turn the grief into even more greatness. Urban Decay will continue to thrive in Naked’s memory and honor — just wait and see.

Beauty influencers Kandee Johnson, Christen Dominique, Katy DeGroot, Shayla Mitchell and Chrisspy joined Urban Decay brand ambassador Nicole Richie to film a video paying their respects to their long-loved palette.

If you’re just as devastated over the loss of one of the makeup industry’s most popular palettes, you still have one last chance to snag it before it’s gone for good. Every retailer that carries the original Naked palette — including Sephora to Nordstrom — slashed the price 50 percent off for customers. Hurry and buy yours now before it disappears from stores!

